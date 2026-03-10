Prophetess Deborah Iyakoseunti hosts “Alimosho for Christ 2026” evangelical event

The Holy Spiritual Divine Healing Church, National Headquarters, is pleased to announce the upcoming evangelical event, “Alimosho for Christ 2026,” themed “Asale Awon Woli” (John 7:40), scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 21st, 2026, at 10 PM behind Chicken Republic, Moshalasi Bus Stop, Alimosho, Lagos State.

The event will be led by the Spiritual Father of the Day and Guest Speaker, Prophet Dr Samuel Adebayo Ojo (A.K.A Authority), who will bring a powerful message of hope and inspiration to attendees. The Chief Host is Spiritualist Prophet Dr Elijah Fadairo Idaoluwa Temple, while the Host is Snr Prophetess Deborah Omotosho Iya Koseunti (Aka Oluwa Lo Nimi).

The program will feature an array of anointed men of God, including:

– Prophet Kunle Destiny

– Pro Dr Akinola Obafemi (Lion of Judah)

– Special Apos Pro Adeyemi Bamirojah Gausu

– Pro Dr Gbenga Ajagorah

– Evang Falade Kehinde

The Guest Artist of the Day will be:

– Evang Emmanuel Akinola Idunnu Jesu (King Rinba)

– Evang Doc Tope Agogo

The Masters of Ceremony will be MC Tee Talk and MC Fele, ensuring an engaging and spiritually enriching experience for attendees.

“Alimosho for Christ 2026” aims to bring together believers for worship, spiritual healing, and enlightenment, fostering a deeper connection with faith and community. The event is expected to draw a large gathering of faithful from across Lagos and beyond.

The Holy Spiritual Divine Healing Church is dedicated to spiritual healing, enlightenment, and community outreach, with its National Headquarters located at *1, Adebona Street, Behind Iyana ipaja Garage, Lagos. Tel:09131716976

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2