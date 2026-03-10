Obasa to serve as sub-national representative in Commonwealth parliamentary Committee

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has been appointed to serve as a Sub-National Representative in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association African Executive Committee.

‎

The letter which was sent by the Africa CPA region was read on the floor by the Clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko, stating the formal notification of the Speaker’s appointment to serve for a period of three years from 2026 to 2029.

‎

As stipulated in the letter, “the Speaker will commence his tenure by participating in the 90th Executive Committee scheduled to take place in Swakopmund, Namibia.”

‎

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association African Region is known for promoting and protecting the interests and perspectives of African parliaments within the Commonwealth.

‎

The Association also advocates gender equality, women’s empowerment, respect for human rights, freedom, democracy and good governance across member countries.

‎

Speaking on the appointment, lawmakers took turns to congratulate the Speaker for being a devoted parliamentarian, acknowledging his consistent efforts to be a shining light, whose hard work is not just doing Lagos proud , but the country at large.

‎

In his remark, Speaker Obasa appreciated his colleagues and urged the members to put the House of Assembly first and as well, not to relent on their efforts in moving the legislature forward.

‎

He thereafter directed the Clerk of the House to send an appreciation letter to the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association African Region for the honour bestowed on him.

‎