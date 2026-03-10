NELFUND lauds Delta State University’s supportive approach to students

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Management of Delta State University, Abraka, has received accolades from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) for implementing a student-centric policy.

The policy allows students with “Verified” or “Disbursed” status on the NELFUND platform to participate in the first semester examinations for the 2025/2026 academic session.

According to an internal memo from the Deputy Vice-Chancellor’s (Academic) office, eligible students must present proof of their NELFUND status to access the examinations.

NELFUND’s Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, praised Delta State University’s approach, citing it as a model of institutional cooperation in support of Nigerian students’ academic pursuits.

“We warmly welcome this student-centred approach by Delta State University. It reflects a clear understanding of the purpose of the NELFUND scheme, which is to ensure that no Nigerian student is denied access to education because of financial constraints.

At NELFUND, we are very pleased to see institutions taking practical, youth-friendly steps that allow students who have successfully completed the application process to continue their academic activities without disruption.”

He added that this move aligns with NELFUND’s goal of increasing access to higher education while promoting fairness and inclusivity in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

NELFUND is calling on other institutions to implement similar measures that support students’ academic progress, as the loan programme provides necessary financial assistance for tuition and living expenses.

The Fund is committed to collaborating with universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education nationwide to ensure the student loan programme succeeds and protects Nigerian students’ educational aspirations.

