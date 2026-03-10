27.2 C
Lagos
March 11, 2026
Trending now

Obasa to serve as sub-national representative in Commonwealth parliamentary Committee

Sanwo-Olu orders speedy completion of projects before presidential visit

Launch of Nestle for Good campaign held in Lagos

Ikeja Electric Celebrates IWD 2026, Inspires Women to Grow Through Service

Emmanuel TV @ 20: Pastor Evelyn Joshua thanks God for journey so…

Middle East Turmoil Brings Nigeria an Oil Windfall — and a Choice

NNPC Secures Presidential Approval for $20 Billion Final Investment Decision on Bonga…

Senate suspends plenary in honour of late Senator Mpigi

Parallex Bank successfully completes recapitalisation, positions for accelerated growth

Sanwo-Olu mourns ex-national team coach, Onigbinde

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Launch of Nestle for Good campaign held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0130

L-r… Mrs Amaka Okwesilieze  Nwaora, MD/CEO, Kamary Nutrition Consult, representing the Chairman, Lagos Chapter, Nutrition Society of Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Lead, Nestle Nigeria, Wassim Elhusseini, Managing Director, Nestle Nigeria and Mrs Esther Abimbola Popoola, Assistant Director, Industrial Development Department, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment at the launch of Nestle for Good campaign held in Lagos on  9/3/2026.

From left..Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Lead, Nestle Nigeria,  Victoria Uwadoka, addressing the participants at the launch of Nestle for Good campaign held in Lagos on  9/3/2026… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Commendation Service for late Dr Chris Asoluka @ 70 held at Our Saviour‘s Church TBS Lagos

Peter Anayo

Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu addresses APC stakeholders in Abia

Peter Anayo

Association for environmental impact assessment of Nigeria 9th Annual Conference , AGM held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişjojobet