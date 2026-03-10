IWD: UNICEF, Bauchi Govt raise alarm over GBV, maternal health challenge

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have raised concerns over the growing cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and poor access to healthcare services affecting women and girls in the state.

The concerns were highlighted during the commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day, where stakeholders called for increased investment in women’s health, protection and empowerment.

In his address, the Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Board, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, noted that despite efforts to improve girls’ education, many young girls are still out of school.

Many are married off early, exposing them to teenage pregnancy and serious childbirth complications.

Dr Mohammed explained that a large number of women still give birth at home rather than in health facilities, a situation he described as a major public health concern.

He stressed the need for communities, families, and institutions to engage more actively in discussions around girls’ education, healthcare and protection of their rights.

He added that women often bear the heaviest burden during communal conflicts, displacement and insecurity, noting that many are left to fend for their families after losing their husbands or fathers.

According to him, the trauma and economic hardship faced by such women often lead to severe mental health challenges.

“This is a time to reflect on how we can support women who have been abandoned or widowed as a result of communal conflicts or insurgency.”

The Chairman emphasised the importance of improving security across communities, saying that insecurity continues to undermine development and the well-being of women and children.

Speaking, also, UNICEF Chief of Bauchi Field Office, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, said the International Women’s Day celebration should go beyond symbolic recognition to sustained commitment to protecting the rights of women and girls.

According to her, “we should not celebrate women only once a year. Every day should be a commitment to ensuring that every woman can access her rights and obtain justice”.

Rafique noted that maternal mortality, child mortality, malnutrition and rising teenage pregnancy remain major challenges in Bauchi State.

She stressed that many women lack the power to decide where they give birth, access family planning services or make decisions regarding child spacing.

According to her, such limitations represent violations of women’s fundamental rights.

She further expressed concern over the prevalence of gender-based violence and sexual abuse affecting women, girls and even boys within communities.

According to her, UNICEF is working with the Bauchi State Government to strengthen response mechanisms, including Sexual Assault Referral Centres, to support survivors and ensure perpetrators are prosecuted.

“Any form of gender-based violence is unacceptable in any society. Survivors must have access to law, justice and legal support because justice is a fundamental right of every woman,” she said.

UNICEF therefore called on government, communities and other stakeholders to strengthen policies, healthcare services and support systems that empower women and protect their rights.

