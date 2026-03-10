Ikeja Electric Celebrates IWD 2026, Inspires Women to Grow Through Service

UGO AMADI

Ikeja Electric (IE) has joined the global community to celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD) 2026, reaffirming its commitment to gender inclusion, mentorship, and the advancement of women within the organisation and the broader society.

The celebration, held as a hybrid session and themed “Give to Gain,” highlighted the power of generosity, mentorship, and collaboration in driving sustainable growth for individuals, organisations, and communities. The event featured an impressive line-up of speakers, including Dr. Chidi Onyedika, Mrs. Jane Ezezobor, Dr. Odiri Oginni and Mrs. Morenike Molehin, who attended in person and shared valuable insights, personal experiences, and inspiring moments with the electricity Amazons.

In her opening remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Ikeja Electric, Mrs. Folake Soetan, celebrated the women of the IE and challenged participants to reflect on the power of giving in shaping their personal and professional journeys. She urged women to consider whether someone had once opened a door for them and whether they were doing the same for others.

According to her, the most influential leaders are those who uplift others, share opportunities, and create pathways for the next generation.

“At different points in our lives, someone gave so that we could gain. The question we must ask ourselves today is: are we doing the same for others? There is no real power in holding on to opportunities. The women who build things that last do not do so by keeping everything to themselves-they grow by sharing credit, sponsoring others, and creating room for more people to succeed. Legacy is not what you get; it is what you give and what continues to grow long after you have stepped back.”

In his goodwill message, the Chairman Board of Directors, Ikeja Electric, Dr. Kola Adesina, celebrated the enduring strength and influence of women, drawing inspiration from an African proverb about the palm tree which rises by lifting itself upward.

He noted that in the same way, women uplift not only themselves but also their families, communities, and nations through their resilience, generosity, and leadership.

“Every act of generosity, every sacrifice, and every courageous step lifts not just the individual woman but the many lives connected to her. When women give knowledge, societies gain enlightenment; when women give passion, humanity gains healing; and when women give leadership, the future gains direction. When women rise, humanity rises with them.”

Also speaking at the event, Mrs. Morenike Molehin, CEO of Oak and Teak Interiors, emphasized the importance of self-love and authenticity as the foundation for meaningful contribution. She encouraged women to value themselves, maintain healthy boundaries, and pursue visibility so their voices and talents can create impact.

“You cannot pour into others from a place of emptiness. The ability to give begins with loving and valuing yourself. When women embrace self-love, stay true to who they are, and set healthy boundaries, they gain the freedom to thrive. From that place of confidence and clarity, they can contribute meaningfully, uplift others, and create impact that extends far beyond themselves.”

Mrs. Jane Ezezobor, a Marketing Communications and Brand Experience Professional, encouraged women to move beyond effort and focus on measurable impact in their careers. She advised participants to communicate their value clearly, quantify their achievements, and cultivate strong internal advocates who can support their growth.

“Leadership is not simply about being present or working hard; it is about creating impact and improving the system for those who come after you. Many women do excellent work but do not always communicate the results of such work. It is important to record your achievements, quantify your contributions, and speak in outcomes rather than effort. Ultimately, you want to be known not just for showing up, but for the value you consistently bring.”

In his presentation, Dr. Chidi Onyedika, CEO of NEM Health Limited, highlighted the critical role of women’s health in sustaining families, workplaces, and society at large. He stressed that while women are often committed to caring for others, it is equally important for them to prioritize their own wellbeing.

“Women are often the sustaining force within families and communities. They nurture, support, and hold many responsibilities together. But in the midst of caring for everyone else, they must also care for themselves. Protecting the physical, mental, and reproductive health of women is not optional-it is essential. When women are healthy, they preserve the strength and energy that keep families and societies running.”

Also speaking, Dr. Odiri Oginni, Chief Executive Officer of United Capital Asset Management Limited, underscored the importance of financial independence for women. She encouraged participants to take ownership of their financial decisions by understanding their personal balance sheets, calculating their net worth, and investing intentionally.

“Financial independence begins with awareness. Every woman should understand her personal balance sheet, know her net worth, and take an active role in managing her finances. Income may provide comfort and a certain lifestyle, but true freedom comes from building wealth through disciplined investing and financial resilience. As the saying goes, a woman’s best protection is a little money of her own.”

The celebration concluded with a renewed commitment by Ikeja Electric to continue implementing initiatives that empower women, promote professional development, and foster a culture where collaboration and inclusion drive sustainable growth.