Free Medical treatment to mark 6th anniversary of Disney’s Symposium 2026, held in Abuja

Convener Disney Nwanne Foundation DNF Mr. Martins Obinwanne distributing the food items to the residents of the area, when the foundation provided free medical outreach team healthcare Service including malaria, blood Pressure, Sugar level, ulcer treatment, to Mark 6th anniversary of Disney’s Symposium 2026, held at Durumi Central Mosque, in Abuja.

Here, some residents are checking their blood pressure with the medical team during the free medical treatment to mark the 6th Disney Symposium 2026, organized by Disney Nwanne Foundation [DNF] held at Durumi Central Mosque in Abuja.

Convener Disney Foundation [DNF] Mr. Martin Obinwanne, 4th right, Managing Director Disney Foundation Mrs. Faith Obinwanne in a group photograph with residents area of durumi shorty after their free treatment and food distribution to mark Disney’s 6th Symposium 2026, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2