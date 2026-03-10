FG flags off distribution of food items to over 10, 000 vulnerable households in Plateau

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Federal Government, under the Federal ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction has kicked off the distribution of assorted food items to over 10, 000 vulnerable households in Plateau State.

The gesture is said to be under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative aimed at providing succour to vulnerable population.

Speaking during official distribution at Government House Little Rayfield on Monday, Honourable minister, ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction, Dr. Bernard Muhammed Doro acknowledged the intervention represent a timely response by the president.

Doro stated that Social protection intervention and other economic empowerment opportunities remains the central priority of the president.

Move vulnerable household towards resilience national social register (NSR) which would serve as a tool to continue providing succour to vulnerable communities and less privileged from experiencing distress.

While commending President Tinubu, Governor Caleb Mutfwang revealed, “we have found in the President a true friend of Plateau a leader who loves our state and our people and is willing to add value to our region.

“That is why, politically, we believe we do not have a better friend than the President of the Federal Republic.”

Governor Mutfwang further explained that as a state government, “we are thinking beyond such interventions.

We are committed to helping people to “fish” rather than simply “eat fish.”

“That is why this season, by God’s grace, we are procuring an unprecedented number of trucks of fertilizer, which will be distributed at a discount to farmers.

Every local government area in the state will benefit.

“We will move from this intervention to lasting economic empowerment”, Mutfwang added.

Meanwhile the national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda said the intervention is the testament president Tinubu’s uplifting the living condition of Nigerians.

Yilwatda opined that his partnership with governor Mutfwang will continue attracting federal government attention to the state, calling on citizens to accord maximum support to the present administration.

