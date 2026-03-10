Emmanuel TV @ 20: Pastor Evelyn Joshua thanks God for journey so far

Pastor Evelyn Joshua, leader of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), marked the 20th anniversary of Emmanuel TV with a message of gratitude to God for sustaining the ministry’s broadcast outreach over the past two decades.

The anniversary service, held on Sunday, March 8, 2026, brought together congregants, partners and viewers from around the world for a time of reflection, thanksgiving and prayer.

Preaching from James 1:2–8, Pastor Evelyn Joshua encouraged believers to remain steadfast in faith, noting that trials often strengthen faith and draw people closer to God.In a pre-anniversary broadcast, she also recalled a period when the late Prophet T.B. Joshua’s programme was removed from national television, creating uncertainty about the future of the ministry’s broadcast outreach.

According to her, Prophet T.B. Joshua responded with prayer and submission to authority, a step that eventually led to the establishment of Emmanuel TV.Over the past two decades, the network has continued to expand its reach globally through satellite television, online streaming and social media platforms, becoming one of the most widely followed Christian ministry channels online.

Pastor Evelyn acknowledged the challenges encountered along the way but expressed gratitude to God for guiding the ministry through each stage of its journey.

As part of the anniversary activities, Pastor Evelyn Joshua and Emmanuel TV partners also carried out a humanitarian outreach to the Oko Baba community in Lagos, distributing food items, wheelchairs and financial support to residents.Quoting Prophet T.B. Joshua, she reminded congregants that “True love expresses itself in giving,” noting that compassion remains central to the ministry’s mission.

The anniversary concluded with prayers of thanksgiving as congregants and international visitors reflected on two decades of Emmanuel TV’s mission of sharing the message of Christ.