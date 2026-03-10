31.8 C
March 10, 2026
Embrace peace, ‎Oluwo charges Iran’s new supreme leader Khamenei

by Peter Anayo0107

 

 

‎TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

 

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has called on the newly appointed Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, to embrace peace and constructive dialogue as a means of ending the hardship being experienced due to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

In a statement personally signed and made available to journalists in Osogbo on Monday, Oba Akanbi emphasized that choosing dialogue should not be seen as an act of cowardice. ‎

‎The traditional ruler while congratulating Khamenei on his emergence as Iran’s Supreme Leader noted that he assumed the leadership role at a very critical time.

‎According to him, “The world is groaning in pain. The Middle East is bleeding profusely. The day of the gruesome assassination of the immediate past Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cannot be forgotten in haste but there can’t be peace should we refuse to forgive ourselves.

The economy is grounded already. The struggling classes are finding it harder to eat.

The price of fuel has skyrocketed and is becoming unavoidable to the abject ridden people.
The economic heat is becoming unbearable.”

‎He appealed to him to toe the path of forgiveness to rescue the innocent individuals from the avoidable hardship, saying that if the war persists, the low and middle-class population will be decimated by starvation.

‎Oba Akanbi also called on the governments of the United States and Israel to support efforts toward a ceasefire, noting that prolonged conflict only leads to the destruction of infrastructure built over many years.

‎“Embracing dialogue is not cowardice. Those who embrace peace are true winners.

The amenities built for years through taxpayers’ collective wealth are being destroyed and wiped out,” he added.

‎Oba Akanbi expressed optimism that Khamenei’s administration will be remembered for the restoration of peace, hope and prosperity to the world.

 

