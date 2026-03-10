31.8 C
March 10, 2026
Latest news

Boko Haram resurgence, Gov Zulum calls on Borno residents to intensify prayers in the last 10 days of Ramadan

by Peter Anayo0104

 

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

 

Due to the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks, the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has called on Muslims to use the last ten days of the Holy month of Ramadan to intensify prayers, especially during the night prayers (Tahajjud), for an end to the protracted insecurity tormenting the state.

The Governor, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for the Lesser Hajj, said he also led other Muslim ummah in the Holy land in a special prayer session for lasting peace in the state and Nigeria at large.

Governor Zulum in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Dauda Iliya, said the recent coordinated attacks by Boko Haram insurgents should not in any way dampen the spirit of resilience and unity of purpose to confront the common enemy.

“As we usher in the last 10 days of the Holy month of Ramadan, let’s intensify prayers to Almighty Allah and beseech Him, through all other acts of worship, to attract His mercies, blessings, and rewards,” Zulum stated.

Zulum said “This is a month of prayers and supplications, let us all renew our faith in the wake of the recent attacks on our communities.

I will also participate in special prayers with fellow Muslims in the Holy Land for an end to this protracted conflict.”

“I also want to call on the Christian community who are also observing Lent to join in the special prayers.”, he further urged.

Zulum said the renewed attack should be a unifying factor for all to confront the common enemy, stressing that it is a temporary eclipse, and it shall be over insha Allah.

While condoling with all those that lost loved ones in the recent attacks, Governor Zulum reassured that Borno State government will continue to provide all the necessary support to the military and other security agencies to end the menace of insurgency and terrorism.

 

