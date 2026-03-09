Wike confirms appointment of 1,659 FCTA workers employed in 2016, 2019

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has confirmed the appointment of 1,659 staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) who were employed between 2016 and 2019.

These workers sat for a confirmation examination conducted by the FCT Civil Service Commission on February 28, 2026, with 2,281 candidates turning up out of 2,512 invited.

The confirmation process revealed that 224 officers were absent, raising suspicions of ghost workers. The FCT Civil Service Commission plans to conduct promotions for 2025 and 2026, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to renewing the FCTA workforce.

Candidates can check their status on the Commission's website

“Some of the workers, who sat for the confirmation, were employed as far back as 2016 and 2019, while others were employed shortly before Wike assumed office in August 2023,” he said.

The FCT Civil Service Commission has also concluded plans to conduct both the 2025 and 2026 promotions as approved by the Minister and in line with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to renewing the Hope of FCTA workforce.

A press statement issued by Lere Olayinka Senior Special Assistant Public Communications and Social Media, said, Candidates are advised to visit the Commission’s website, www.fctcsc.abj.gov.ng to check the status of their names.