Two die in Adamawa communal crisis

Two people have been feared killed in renewed clashes between the Chobo and Bachaman communities in Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The Adamawa State Police Command’s spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the crisis on Sunday, noted the crisis erupted on Saturday night.

“We received a report last night that suspected Chobo youths invaded Lamurde town and were shooting sporadically, prompting the Bachaman youths to mobilise and confront them,” Nguroje stated.

He added that heavily armed policemen had been deployed to the area to restore order.

“We are yet to receive full casualty reports, but any development in that respect will be communicated immediately,” he said.

The State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri had in 2025, invited the warring groups to the Government House in Yola to broker peace. However, just three days after a truce was reached, violence erupted again, claiming over 18 lives.

The governor lifted a curfew in Lamurde last month, believing that stability had returned.