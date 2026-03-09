Restoring electoral credibility: Why INEC must rethink logistics and polling security

BY: DENNIS OLISE

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) begins another cycle of reviewing party guidelines and tightening compliance standards ahead of future elections, Nigeria must confront a deeper question: how do we restore full public confidence in the electoral process?

The credibility of elections in Nigeria has never relied solely on legal frameworks; it fundamentally hinges on public trust. And that trust isn’t built just through regulations; it’s fostered through integrity, innovation, and a clear sense of neutrality.

One of the most significant reforms in Nigeria’s democratic history was championed by former INEC Chairman Attahiru Jega. His choice to appoint members of academia especially professors and vice chancellors as Returning Officers was met with widespread acclaim. The logic was sound: academics, seen as detached from partisan politics and driven by intellectual rigor, would bring fairness and procedural integrity to the results collation process.

For a while, that reform bolstered confidence in the electoral system. It represented a move away from blatant political manipulation towards a more technocratic approach. That vision shouldn’t be thrown away; it needs to be refined and strengthened. However, experience has taught us that having an academic title doesn’t automatically equate to moral bravery.

In several past elections, we’ve seen allegations of compromised collation processes, dubious result declarations, and Returning Officers who seemed visibly pressured or inconsistent in their choices. A few professors once seen as paragons of neutrality became sources of public disillusionment. Whether due to bribery, intimidation, or systemic weaknesses, these incidents tarnished the credibility of what was once a groundbreaking reform.

The answer isn’t to abandon this approach but to enhance it. INEC must implement stricter screening processes for Returning Officers—thorough background checks, conflict-of-interest disclosures, ethical audits, and post-election evaluations are essential steps to restore faith in the system.

Yet, beyond the issue of Returning Officers, there’s an even more pressing concern that stands out: the logistics chain. This is especially true when we consider the long-standing dependence on the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) for moving election materials and personnel across various states. In many communities, what started as a convenient arrangement has morphed into a vulnerability. Nigeria has seen viral videos and reports of so-called “agberos” street enforcers or transport union operatives—openly intimidating voters. One particularly alarming clip from Lagos featured an alleged NURTW member warning people at a polling unit that if they weren’t voting for a specific political party, they should leave or “risk their lives.” Such blatant intimidation not only undermines the integrity of the ballot but also erodes democratic participation.

While INEC doesn’t officially support intimidation, the optics of depending on politically connected transport networks can create dangerous perceptions. When individuals known for political mobilization or as street enforcers are spotted around polling units—regardless of whether they’re officially hired for logistics—the psychological impact on voters can be significant. Democracy flourishes not just through fairness, but also through the clear absence of fear.

Election logistics aren’t just an afterthought; they’re absolutely essential. The transport of sensitive materials should be treated with the same level of importance as the collation of results. Other democracies facing similar geographic and security challenges provide valuable insights.

In Ghana, for instance, the Electoral Commission works closely with national security services to ensure that the transport of materials is tightly monitored, complete with documented custody trails in sensitive areas. In India—a vast and intricate democracy—election materials are transported under strict security protocols, GPS tracking, and centralized command oversight. Pakistan also employs structured security collaborations in high-risk areas to protect both personnel and materials from interference.

Nigeria doesn’t have to copy these systems exactly, but it definitely needs to adapt. How about creating a specialized, non-partisan electoral logistics team made up of civil defense personnel, vetted private logistics companies, and security-monitored transport units? Why not implement real-time tracking systems, digital custody checks, and publicly accessible movement logs? And let’s make sure polling places are free from anyone with obvious partisan ties.

Recent controversies surrounding elections in parts of the country have shown how quickly public confidence can erode when the process appears compromised In the realm of electoral governance, perception can be just as damaging as actual evidence. Once voters start to think that intimidation or manipulation is acceptable, even a few isolated incidents can tarnish the whole process.

INEC’s reputation, while still holding strong, has faced some bumps in recent cycles. The Commission is at a crucial crossroads now. It’s time to review party guidelines and strengthen internal safeguards. But the real game-changer will be reinventing the operational framework—especially concerning Returning Officers and logistics.

Nigeria’s voters are younger, more connected, and more alert than ever. Citizens are documenting irregularities as they happen. Viral videos can shape national conversations in a matter of minutes. The days when electoral misconduct could be quietly swept under the rug are long gone.

Moving forward calls for some bold ideas. Let’s keep the academic reforms introduced by Jega, but enhance them with measurable accountability. We need to replace fragile logistics setups with transparent, security-backed systems. It’s crucial to create polling environments where no voter feels watched, pressured, or threatened. Technology should be integrated not just as a PR move, but as a solid guarantee of transparency.

Democracy thrives not only on fairness, but also on the absence of fear. Tackling these vulnerabilities won’t just improve processes—it will help restore trust. And trust is the currency of credible elections.

History will judge the current INEC leadership not by how many guidelines it revised, but by whether it restored public faith. If the Commission embraces innovation, neutrality, and uncompromising transparency, it can elevate its standing and deepen Nigeria’s democratic legitimacy.

The ballot must remain stronger than the street. And the will of the people must always rise above intimidation.

Dennis Olise is a public affairs analyst and communications strategist based in Lagos.*

