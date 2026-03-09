Reps member, Yusuf Gagdi says “my stock in check is humanity” as wife provides succour to 400 vulnerable women, children

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

A member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam (PKK) Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi has stated that his stock in check is humanity.

Gagdi, a chairman 10th National Assembly committee on Navy said rendering humanitarian services will always be his topmost priority, assuring the constituents continues effective representation.

The Lawmaker made the pronouncement after playing host to over two thousand constituents in a Ramadan breaking fast, held over the weekend in Dengi, Kanam LGA.

Daily Champion reports that the Ramadan breaking fast also culminated with the distribution of assorted materials to 400 vulnerable children and women.

The gesture courtesy of Dr.Laila Yusuf Gagdi, a wife to Rt.Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi saw 200 women, 100 female children as well as 100 male children benefited.

Speaking on the significance of Ramadan and the rationale behind such gesture, Gagdi acknowledged, this is the time and moment to do it in such a way that people would appreciate it more than ever.

“This is the spiritual time. Coincidentally it is the period of Ramadan. Muslim Ramadan fast, Christian lent season.

So this is the time for you to help the needy, show love.

“God has gave us the grace to reach out to people that cannot cater for their daily needs.

This is the time that every worshipper particularly Muslims that you want to do the service that God requires from you.

And if God said this is the time for you to worship him more than ever.

“If God said in Islam that He is the one to personally reward you in fasting not his angels or any body, therefore, it means that He cannot choose any moment to be dedicated both with your energy, psychomotor, effectiveness and cognitive capacity and with your physical commitment to service humanity and the people”, he stated.

The Lawmaker further revealed that, generally the Ramadan is celebrated across faiths.

People from Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam were here, particularly the women and youths.

It means there is no difference between who benefits where and how, including the commitment that my wife has done which I superintended as a way of assisting her.

According to him, “400 beneficiaries of one set of lace, one set of wrapper, N20, 000 to some category, N5,000 each to some category and N3,000 each the children category saw those two sets of materials including headtight and Muslim hijab that was shared by her and superintended by me as a supporting husband.

“Were all done to touch the lives of the people that has no means of getting Sallah clothes, hijab, lace, wrapper.

“So we’re doing this to the glory of God not for people to give us applause or celebrate us”, Gagdi mentioned.

A Philanthropist and donor of the items shared Dr. Laila Yusuf Gagdi charged PKK constituents to always remain peaceful, patience and united with one another as there are better days ahead.

Our correspondent reports that same gesture was replicated to PKK constituents resident in Jos by Gagdi and his wife.