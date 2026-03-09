Ramadan: Lagos Assembly Leader distributes 3,000 food boxes, 1,000 bags of rice to Eti-Osa residents

The Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Noheem Adams, has distributed not less than 3,000 boxes of food provisions and 1,000 bags of rice to residents of Eti-Osa Constituency I to support them during the Ramadan season.

The distribution was made during his annual Ramadan lecture held in Eti-Osa, Lagos State.

Speaking at the event, the Leader expressed appreciation to the people of his constituency for the trust and confidence they have placed in him to represent them in the state assembly.

He assured them of his continued commitment to promoting their interests, welfare and development.

Adams also thanked traditional rulers, political office holders and other dignitaries who attended the programme, noting that their presence reflected unity and support for community-driven initiatives.

Among the dignitaries present were the Chairman of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, and the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt (Hon) Mudashiru Obasa.

Also in attendance were lawmakers, local government chairmen, political leaders, traditional rulers, religious figures and other community stakeholders.

The Ramadan lecture attracted a large turnout of residents who gathered to observe the holy month through prayers, teachings and acts of charity.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2