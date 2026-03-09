28.3 C
NiDCOM condemns arrest of 42 Nigerians in Mozambique, warns against xenophobia

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

Worried by the arrest of 42 Nigerians in Mozambique without any offenses levelled against them, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has condemned such act and demanded for their immediate release.

In a statement in Abuja signed by the Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols in the agency Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the NIDCOM boss said that it is distasteful to learn that only Nigerians were allegedly handpicked for arrest.

She said if they run foul of the law, the authorities should arraign and charge them before a court of law.

She said the reported sudden and specific round up of only Nigerians depicts a xenophobic attack on Nigerian citizens.

Dabiri-Erewa therefore urged the Mozambican authorities to immediately release the arrested Nigerians or let the law take its course.

According to reports, the Nigerians were specifically singled out and arrested at a spare parts market, out of all the traders and individuals present in the market without any allegations or explanations on why they were detained.

The Nigerians arrested have been confirmed to be legal residents and the Attorney General is reportedly not aware of any charges against them.

They were allegedly beaten, their personal belongings stolen, and many of them are said to have fallen sick and in need of medical attention.

 

