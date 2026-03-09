NDDC kicks off performance mgt system implementation

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has commenced the implementation of the Performance Management System, PMS, aimed at enhancing staff efficiency with a view to ensuring better service delivery.

Speaking during a two-day retreat for the deployment and institutionalization of the PMS at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Commission’s Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, stated that the implementation of the new system was crucial for achieving the nation’s development goals.

Ogbuku noted that the new Performance Management System will replace the old Annual Performance Evaluation Report, APER, currently being used in the Public Service. The new PMS is based on the Balanced Scorecard System and covers both organisational and individual performance.

The NDDC boss stated that with the implementation of the Performance Management System, the NDDC was demonstrating its commitment to efficient service delivery in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration.

While commending the Federal Government for bringing forward innovative ideas and ensuring the implementation of policies and initiatives aimed at transforming Nigeria’s Public Service in line with contemporary global realities, the MD encouraged staff to prioritise performance in their daily work, emphasising teamwork and continuous striving for excellence.

Ogbuku assured that the Commission would comply fully with federal civil service policies. He announced that the NDDC would be fully automated to enhance efficiency and accountability.

Ogbuku explained that the new employee management system is designed to improve staff productivity, noting that promotions will henceforth be based strictly on performance. He urged staff to embrace continuous learning, particularly in computer literacy, as adaptability to the Performance Management System (PMS) is now mandatory.

“Every staff member must cultivate the habit of learning to be familiar with computer systems. This is very mandatory in this new policy, especially as all directorates in the Commission will be fully automated by the end of March,” Ogbuku stated.

He said staff would be trained and exposed to different aspects of the workflow to facilitate easy adaptation to the PMS.

The NDDC Director Planning and Statistics, Dr. Patterson Ogon, said the Performance Management System will enable the Commission to track progress, identify areas for improvement, and make informed decisions, he said.

“The introduction of the Performance Management System marks a significant step in strengthening accountability, efficiency, and service delivery within the NDDC.”

The Director of Admin and Human Resources, Mr Kelechi Nwelue, stated that there would be both quarterly and annual assessments of staff performance to identify areas requiring attention and improvement.

According to him, there would be support systems across all directorates to help staff adapt to the new system.

The Consultant, Dr. (Mrs.) Offiong Achibong, remarked that the main objective of the PMS was to ensure excellence at work.

She outlined Key Features of the PMS to include: Regular Performance Evaluations, Goal Setting, and Performance-Based Promotion.

Consultant Dr Mrs. Offiong Achibong remarked that the PMS is focused on measurable results across units and directorates, in line with Federal Government policies. She reiterated that the ultimate goal is to ensure excellence at work, where dedication and hard work are duly rewarded.