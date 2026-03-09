IWD: Obasa celebrates women, hails their resilience

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa, has joined millions around the world in celebrating women for their strength, resilience, and invaluable contributions to society as the global community marks International Women’s Day.

In a statement commemorating the occasion, Obasa acknowledged the significant roles women continue to play in governance, enterprise, education, and community development across Lagos State.

He noted that women’s leadership, innovation, and dedication remain critical to the progress recorded in the state.

According to the Speaker, women at all levels from the grassroots to positions of influence have consistently demonstrated courage, capacity, and commitment in building a more inclusive and prosperous society.

Obasa also expressed pride in the efforts of the Lagos State House of Assembly in promoting policies and legislative initiatives that empower women, protect their rights, and expand opportunities for their participation in politics and leadership.

He explained that the Assembly’s legislative agenda recognizes the importance of empowering women, noting that strengthening women ultimately strengthens families, communities, and the state at large.

The Speaker further highlighted the Assembly’s commitment to advancing gender inclusion through progressive laws, advocacy, and partnerships, while encouraging more women to actively participate in governance and decision-making processes.

“A society that uplifts its women is one that secures a stronger and more sustainable future,” he stated.

While celebrating women across Lagos State and beyond, Obasa commended mothers, professionals, entrepreneurs, leaders, and young girls whose aspirations continue to inspire hope for a better future.

He reaffirmed his commitment, alongside that of the Lagos State House of Assembly, to policies and actions that will advance gender equity, expand opportunities, and ensure that women continue to thrive in every sphere of life.

The Speaker concluded by wishing all women a happy celebration of International Women’s Day.