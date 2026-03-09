IWD: FG, stakeholders call for expansion of GBV services

.Women key to inclusive devt, says APC, reaffirms commitment to empowerment

The Federal Government and key stakeholders have called for the urgent expansion of services for survivors of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), stronger enforcement of laws protecting women and children, and accelerated political inclusion of women, as Nigeria marks the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD).

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, made the call over the weekend in Abuja during a high-level ministerial press briefing to flag off Nigeria’s 2026 International Women’s Day activities and the country’s participation in the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70).

Sulaiman-Ibrahim noted that although Nigeria has made progress in strengthening legal frameworks and social protection systems for women and families, urgent action is still required to close persistent gaps in protection services and political representation.

She revealed that Nigeria currently operates about 50 Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, describing the number as grossly inadequate for a population of over 200 million people.

According to her, international standards recommend at least one SARC per 400,000 people, meaning Nigeria should have a minimum of 500 centres nationwide.

The minister therefore called for sustained investments and partnerships to expand survivor-centred services, strengthen prevention mechanisms, and ensure that perpetrators of violence against women and girls are held accountable.

She also renewed calls for the passage of the Reserved Special Seats Bill, aimed at addressing the persistent under-representation of women in elective offices, describing the proposed legislation as a critical step toward inclusive governance.

“Women’s economic and leadership empowerment remains central to Nigeria’s progress. While women now hold strategic leadership roles in government and major institutions, representation in elective positions remains significantly low,” she said.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim stressed that increasing women’s participation in politics must go beyond symbolic representation, highlighting the need for deliberate mentorship, training, and institutional support to build a strong pipeline of women leaders.

She further highlighted the Federal Government’s ongoing Renewed Hope Social Impact Interventions, including nationwide women’s empowerment programmes, improved access to finance for women-led businesses, agricultural value chain initiatives for female farmers, and clean energy programmes that support women entrepreneurs.

In his remarks, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, emphasised the need for stronger collaboration among government institutions, development partners, civil society organisations, and the private sector to advance gender equality and social protection.

Edun disclosed that these social intervention programmes had already reached about nine million households, with plans to expand coverage to 15 million households nationwide.

Also speaking, the UN Women Country Representative to Nigeria, Beatrice Eyong, called for sustained efforts to dismantle structural barriers limiting women’s full participation in governance, economic life, and decision-making.

Eyong noted that although Nigerian women are among the most resilient and resourceful globally, they continue to face systemic challenges, including limited access to financing, leadership opportunities, and protection from violence.

“Advancing women’s rights requires not only policy commitments but measurable actions that translate into real improvements in the lives of women and girls,” she said.

Meanwhile, The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has celebrated women across the world on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The party said women remained central to the growth, stability and development of families, communities and the economy.

The Lagos APC Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, said this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Oladejo said the party joined the global community in celebrating women and recognising their resilience, strength and invaluable contributions to society.

He noted that successive APC administrations in Lagos had prioritised policies and programmes aimed at empowering women and expanding opportunities for them.

Oladejo said: “Today, we salute the resilience, strength, and invaluable contributions of women to the growth and development of our society.

“Women remain the backbone of families, communities, and the economy, playing vital roles in shaping a prosperous and inclusive Lagos.

“As a progressive party, the Lagos APC is proud of the deliberate policies and sustained efforts of successive APC-led administrations in Lagos State aimed at empowering women and expanding opportunities for them to thrive.”

Oladejo said Lagos had continued to maintain significant female representation in governance and public service.

He said women currently served as commissioners, permanent secretaries, legislators, special advisers, heads of agencies and High Court judges in the state.

“This reflects the party’s belief that inclusive leadership strengthens governance and policy outcomes,” the spokesman said.

He said the state government had also implemented economic empowerment initiatives targeting women entrepreneurs, traders and artisans.

According to him, the programmes include microcredit schemes, capacity building and cooperative support structures.

He said: “Economically, APC-led governments in Lagos have supported thousands of women entrepreneurs, traders and artisans through targeted empowerment initiatives.

“These include access to microcredit schemes, capacity-building programmes and cooperative support structures that strengthen household incomes and the state’s economy.

“Women across markets, small businesses and creative industries have benefited from these interventions.”

Oladejo added that Lagos had continued to implement policies aimed at protecting women and supporting vulnerable families.

He said social intervention programmes had improved the welfare and livelihoods of many women across the state.

“In the area of social protection and welfare, Lagos has continued to implement policies that protect women from abuse, expand access to healthcare and promote girl-child education.

“Through various social intervention programmes, vulnerable women and families have received support to improve their livelihoods and wellbeing.

“Additionally, women in agriculture, technology, education and the creative economy continue to benefit from training programmes, grants and innovation support initiatives.”

Oladejo said the achievements demonstrated APC’s commitment to gender inclusion and women’s empowerment.

He said: “On this International Women’s Day, the Lagos APC reaffirms its resolve to continue supporting policies that promote women’s participation in governance.

“We will also strengthen economic opportunities for women and ensure that every girl has the opportunity to achieve her dreams.

“To every woman across Lagos State and Nigeria, we celebrate your courage, resilience and outstanding contributions to our society.”

Also, The African Democratic Congress (ADC) says it has reserved 40 per cent of the party’s positions for women across all structures, to reaffirm its commitment to gender inclusion and leadership participation.

This is contained in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, to commemorate the International Women’s Day (IWD), issued in Abuja on Sunday.

Abdullahi said the ADC recognised women as partners in nation-building, noting that across Nigeria, women shoulder enormous responsibilities within homes, communities, and workplaces.

According to him, any political movement genuinely committed to national progress must recognise, empower, and harness the strength, resilience, and leadership potential of women.

He stated that the composition of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) reflects a deliberate commitment to ensuring women are not pushed to political margins.

“This is because we are the only political party in Nigeria whose constitution reserves 40 per cent of all party positions, at every level, for women,” Abdullahi stated.

He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to women’s inclusion in politics, insisting that women must move from the margins to the center of leadership.

Abdullahi noted that Nigerian women carry a disproportionate share of the nation’s social and economic responsibilities but remain significantly underrepresented in key national institutions.

He maintained that empowering women politically and economically remains essential to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy and ensuring inclusive governance for sustainable national development.

“As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the International Women’s Day, the ADC celebrates all Nigerian women, whose labour and leadership sustain the nation.

“From mothers raising communities to entrepreneurs powering markets and teachers educating children, Nigerian women carry a disproportionate share of the nation’s burdens.

“Yet when critical decisions about Nigeria’s future are taken, women remain significantly underrepresented in positions of leadership across several national institutions,” the spokesman noted.

According to him, the ADC is determined to change the narrative by ensuring women are fully integrated into the party’s leadership structure.

“In the ADC, women are leaders. They are part of the structures that guide the party and shape its decisions,” Abdullahi added.

In another development, Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has joined millions of Nigerians and the global community to celebrate the achievements and resilience of women as the world commemorates International Women’s Day 2026.

In a message marking the annual celebration, the First Lady praised the strength, courage, and determination of women and girls across Nigeria and around the world, acknowledging their contributions to national development and societal progress.

Highlighting the theme for this year’s commemoration, “Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls,” Tinubu stressed that empowering women should not be viewed as charity but as a strategic investment in the future of the nation.

According to her, providing women with access to education, healthcare, economic opportunities, leadership platforms, justice, and equity would lead to stronger families, more prosperous communities, and a more inclusive country.

The First Lady emphasized that the progress of women directly translates to the progress of the nation, noting that when women are supported to thrive, the entire country benefits.

She therefore urged continued commitment to advancing the rights and opportunities of women and girls, while wishing Nigerians a meaningful celebration of the global event.

Also, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated women, particularly Nigerian women, on the occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, the Senate President, praised Nigerian women for the sacrifices they make for families and in building the society.

Akpabio said he is a practical example of the beneficiary of the wonders of women saying mothers are the best gift God has given man.

“Today, I join the globe to celebrate our mothers, wives, sisters, daughters, colleagues, and friends who wake up each day and work to make the world a better place. Your relentless efforts can never go unnoticed.

“I am the biggest beneficiary of the love, care, compassion, and sacrifice of a woman. My mother gave her all to raise me up to become what I am today.

“I remain ever grateful and appreciative of what our women and mothers go through in raising their children, supporting the family and building societies.

“I congratulate the Nigerian Woman on the auspicious occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day. I respect and cherish your strength, resilience, and invaluable contributions to our nation.

“As a legislature and in consonance with the theme of this year’s celebration, “Give and Gain”, we are committed to pushing for robust investment in our womenfolk in all spheres of life, especially female participation in the economic and political processes of our nation.

“On behalf of my family, constituents, the Senate and 10th National Assembly, I congratulate all women and wish all our mothers, sisters, daughters, and aunties a blessed and peaceful celebration. May your efforts never go in vain”.

In the same vein, Media Rights Agenda (MRA) on Sunday called on Federal and State Governments to take measures to address digital frontline by ensuring the prosecution of those who use digital tools to harass and silence women, while the Cybercrimes Act, should also be used for protection rather than the suppression of dissent.

The Media group noted that no meaningful progress can be achieved for Nigerian women while the gates to public information remain locked against them by bureaucratic secrecy and other barriers.

In a statement issued in Lagos on the occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), Ms Ayomide Eweje, a Programme Officer at MRA, argued that “Access to information is not just a legal right but serves as a critical tool for survival, empowerment and equality for women as it enables them to make informed decisions, exercise and claim their rights, and participate fully in social, economic, and political life.”

She explained that access to information is a vital factor in improving the socio-economic status of women, allowing them to contribute effectively to the economy.

According to her, “Digital access and information also allow women to leverage tools for entrepreneurship, financial growth, and networking. Information is necessary for women to secure credit for small businesses and manage economic resources while information networks can bridge the gap for rural women who are often excluded from economic opportunities due to a lack of infrastructure, access to knowledge and other challenges.”

Ms Eweje argued that on the health front, information is essential for women to make informed decisions about their bodies and health as access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare services, which comes with information and knowledge, empowers women to ensure safe childbirth and reduce maternal mortality while awareness of modern family planning methods helps prevent unsafe abortions and sexually transmitted infections.

She noted that without access to information, women cannot participate fully in the democratic processes of the country as access to information allows women to contribute to debates on socio-economic developments and matters; demand accountability for the provision of public services, such as healthcare; make informed choices during elections; and participate in all other aspects of governance.

Ms Eweje contended that information enables survivors of abuses to know and understand how to report crimes, access post-rape care, and obtain legal aid while digital literacy and information about digital rights are increasingly necessary to protect women from technology-facilitated violence, such as cyberbullying and deepfakes, particularly when the digital space, which is the primary medium for accessing information in the digital era, is becoming increasingly hostile for women.

She said: “From technology-facilitated gender-based violence to the coordinated mobbing of female journalists and civil society activists online and in other digital spaces, the digital world is increasingly being weaponized to silence female voices, creating a chilling effect as many women withdraw from online discourse, further limiting their access to vital information and their ability to hold governments accountable.”

Lamenting that despite its importance, many Nigerian women are facing significant barriers to accessing information, Ms Eweje called on the Federal Government, including the National Assembly, as well as State Governments to adopt measures to address challenges and barriers to the full realization of the information rights of women.

Specifically, she urged them to ensure the collection and availability of gender-disaggregated data such that public institutions are proactively disclosing data that reflects the specific experiences of women and responds to their needs, particularly in sectors like agriculture, health, and education, among others.

Besides, Ms Eweje said, the Government as well as security and law enforcement agencies should protect the “digital frontline” by ensuring the prosecution of those who use digital tools to harass and silence women, while the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015, as amended, should also be used for protection rather than the suppression of dissent.

She noted that MRA remained committed to the fight for an open society where every Nigerian woman can exercise her right to know, to speak, and to lead without fear of harassment or the barriers of secrecy.