IWD 2026: Oyo PDP guber aspirant urges women to seek more elective positions in future elections

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Leading People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) Governorship Aspirant in Oyo State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has felicitated with women in the country on the occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day.

The international Women’s Day is celebrated on 8 March, commemorating women’s fight for equality and liberation along with the women’s rights movement.

It gives focus to issues such as gender equality and reproductive rights.

International Women’s Day originated from labour movements in Europe and North America during the early 20th century.

In a statement issued today to commemorate this year’s edition of the International Women’s Day, Ajadi said the role of the women in nation building cannot be over emphasised.

He recalled the role played by prominent Nigerian women like Mrs Funmilayo Ransome- Kuti, Margaret Ekpo and Wuraola Esan towards the liberalization and the growth of the country and urged women to follow their footsteps by not only participating in the political process but in seeking more elective positions.

He urged the political leaders to encourage and give more chances to women for them to contest and occupy elective positions in the country.

Ajadi also called for more respect for women, saying they are definitely behind whatever success recorded by the menfolk.

He said domestic violence against women should be stopped, saying they deserve respect for their roles in moulding the future leaders.

According to the statement, “I celebrate and congratulate our women on this year’s occasion of International Women’s Day. We cannot underestimate the role played by our women both at home, in the social circle and in politics. They deserve more respect.

“I equally call on them not only to be passive participants in politics but to determine to seek more elected positions in future elections.

They should aspire more from the position of dancing and singing at campaigns to seeking more elective positions.

The ratio of men to women in elective positions in the country is embarrassing.

Women should stand up and fight for more elective positions.

“I also use the occasion of this year’s Women’s Day to appeal to Nigerians to stop domestic violence against women.

If we treat our women well, our country will witness unprecedented developments”.