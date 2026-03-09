IWD 2026: Julius Berger celebrates with CSR outreaches in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt schools

L–R: Staff Member, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Region West during the International Women’s Day School Outreach organised by the company weekend

Foremost engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC weekend celebrated the 2026 International Women’s Day with outreaches in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt schools, even as its female staff in all the regions and sites of the company were not left out in the activities marking the celebration of womanhood worldwide.

In Abuja, two schools benefitted from the outreach programme with bags containing educational materials including other items shared to students of Government Secondary School, Life Camp, Gwarinpa and Government Secondary School, Garki.

The visits formed part of the company’s broader initiative to promote gender inclusion and youth empowerment through direct engagement with young girls who represent the next generation of professionals and leaders in Nigeria.

During the interactive session at Gwarinpa, representatives of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc shared personal insights and career experiences with the students, encouraging them to dream boldly and pursue ambitions that challenge their abilities.

One of the speakers, Anastasia Okonkwo, Head of Quality Control and Quality Assurance Department, noted that truly meaningful dreams often appear intimidating at first, explaining that when a goal seems big enough to cause a little fear, it is often an indication that it has the potential to inspire remarkable achievement.

She urged the students not to shy away from ambitious career goals but instead to embrace them with courage and determination.

According to her, success begins with the willingness to imagine possibilities beyond one’s immediate circumstances and to commit to the discipline required to achieve them.

The outreach session further highlighted the importance of preparing early for the future by identifying career interests and seeking opportunities for growth and learning. The speakers encouraged the students to remain focused on their academic pursuits while also cultivating strong personal values that would guide them throughout their professional journeys.

By interacting directly with the students, the representatives of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting educational development and empowering young girls to pursue leadership roles across diverse professional sectors.

The exercise at Government Secondary School, Garki, engaged students in meaningful conversations on leadership, confidence, and the limitless potential of young women.

The outreach, coordinated by the company’s Human Resources Department, formed part of activities marking the global celebration, which is observed annually.

Speaking, the Contract Manager, Julius Berger, Omonigho Brown, a legal professional delivered a motivational talk titled “Your Voice, Your Relevance, and Your Future,” where she encouraged the students to recognize their leadership potential early in life, reminding them that leadership often begins with small responsibilities such as serving as class prefects, head girls, or older siblings within their families.

She also highlighted the importance of allowing one’s voice to be heard, explaining that many women throughout history had to challenge social barriers and prejudices to create opportunities for future generations of girls. Because of these efforts, she noted, “young women today are able to aspire confidently to positions of influence and leadership across different professions.”

Speaking at the Lagos outreach, Civil Engineer, Technical Officer Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Rasheedat Anifowoshe, encouraged the students to remain focused and confident in their ambitions, especially in fields traditionally perceived as male-dominated. She emphasized that determination and proper time management are key to achieving success.

According to her, young girls should never limit themselves when choosing a career path. She noted that although women were once underrepresented in engineering, more women are now excelling in the profession through dedication and persistence. assured the students that when they reach the stage of undertaking their Industrial Training (IT/SIWES), Julius Berger Nigeria Plc will be open to receiving and supporting them.

The interactive session also allowed the students to share reflections on what they had learned from the speakers. Several participants noted that the discussions had taught them the importance of self-confidence, trusting their abilities, and putting effort into achieving their future career aspirations.

As part of the outreach at each of the schools visited, the visiting team presented educational and sundry support items to the students as a symbolic gesture of encouragement and support.

The gesture, according to the company representatives, reflects the organisation’s commitment to supporting educational development and inspiring young people within the communities where it operates.

In sites like, Uyo, Oloibiri and Bodo-Bonny, the event was largely in-house with female staff admonishing one another on the very essence of the Day worldwide with particular references drawn from local situations.

Put together, the outreach once again reflects the enduring commitment of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to community development, youth empowerment, and the promotion of gender inclusion, particularly in sectors where women are steadily increasing their presence and influence.

