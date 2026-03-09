How Bloomberg’s $1m Award for Benin City validates Governor Okpebholo’s vision for urban renewal

BY DR PATRICK AKHERE EBOJELE

Benin City’s story has always been one of resilience, history, and reinvention. From its origins as the political and cultural heart of the ancient Benin Empire, the cradle of black civilisation, to its modern role as the capital of Edo State, the heartbeat of Nigeria, the city has consistently demonstrated an ability to evolve with the times. Just now, that evolution is taking a bold new shape as global recognition meets local transformation.

When Bloomberg Philanthropies announced weekend that Benin City is one of the global winners of the prestigious Bloomberg Mayor’s Challenge, awarding the city $1 million for urban innovation, for many, it is more than a ceremonial accolade. It represents an international validation of a vision that the Akpakorescue Governor Monday Okpebholo, has been steadily pursuing — the transformation of Benin City into a modern, efficient, and globally competitive urban centre.

Worldwide, the Bloomberg Mayor’s Challenge is regarded as one of the most competitive global platforms for cities seeking innovative solutions to urban problems. It is on record that out of over 600 cities worldwide, only 25 cities across 20 countries made the final list. In the African continent Benin City emerged as one of only four cities to secure a place among the winners. For this historic Nigerian city often defined by its past glory, the award signals a decisive shift toward a future anchored in innovation, infrastructure, and improved public services.

But a few will disagree that for decades, Benin City faced the same pressures confronting many rapidly expanding African urban centres: heavy traffic congestion, ageing infrastructure, rapid population growth, and the challenge of balancing historical preservation with modernization. In the last few months, this narrative has begun to change, driven by a deliberate strategy of urban renewal championed by Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Central to this transformation are key infrastructure projects that are gradually redefining the city’s landscape. Among them are the strategically designed flyovers at Ramat Park and Sapele Road, projects conceived not merely as road expansions but as long-term solutions to mobility and economic efficiency in the city.

Ramat Park has historically been one of the busiest intersections in Benin City. For years, motorists endured frustrating delays, with traffic gridlocks stretching for kilometres during peak hours. Commuters often spent over forty minutes navigating a junction that should ordinarily take minutes to cross. The construction of the Ramat Park flyover is designed to permanently resolve that challenge, ensuring smooth vehicular movement and drastically reducing travel time.

Beyond easing traffic congestion, the flyover represents a broader vision of urban planning that recognizes mobility as the backbone of economic productivity. Efficient transportation systems enable businesses to move goods faster, reduce operational costs, and improve access for workers and consumers alike.

Similarly, the Sapele Road flyover project addresses another strategic corridor that connects Benin City to neighbouring communities and commercial routes. Sapele Road serves as a vital economic artery, linking industrial and residential zones while facilitating intercity trade. For years, persistent congestion along the route slowed commerce and increased transportation costs for businesses operating in the area.

Governor Okpebholo’s intervention through the construction of a modern flyover is expected to unlock the economic potential of the corridor, improving connectivity while encouraging investment along the route. Infrastructure experts note that projects like these often trigger a ripple effect across local economies, attracting new businesses, boosting property values, and enhancing urban mobility.

Yet what distinguishes Benin City’s transformation is not simply the scale of infrastructure development, but the strategic thinking behind it. The city’s success in the Bloomberg Mayor’s Challenge reflects a broader governance philosophy that prioritizes innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

The award recognizes cities that propose creative and practical solutions to urban challenges. In Benin City’s case, the focus on healthcare innovation played a crucial role in securing the global recognition. Through forward-looking initiatives in public health management and service delivery, the city demonstrated that technology, strategic planning, and strong leadership can significantly improve access to healthcare.

Governor Okpebholo emphasized this point while reacting to the international recognition.

“This recognition is a testament to innovation, resilience, and the unwavering commitment of our team to transform healthcare delivery in Edo State. It reinforces that bold ideas from Benin City can compete — and win — on the global stage,” the governor said.

The governor further congratulated the Edo State Ministry of Health and the team responsible for developing the initiative that earned the city the prestigious global recognition.

He noted that the award reflects the growing reputation of Edo State as a hub for progressive governance, innovation, and impactful public sector reforms.

Equally important is the broader economic impact of the administration’s infrastructure agenda. Already, areas surrounding major construction projects have begun to experience increased commercial activity. Property developers and investors are paying closer attention to the city, encouraged by visible improvements in urban infrastructure.

Business owners also report that improved road networks and traffic flow are gradually enhancing logistics efficiency, reducing transportation delays, and improving the overall business environment.

Infrastructure development has also provided significant employment opportunities. During construction phases alone, hundreds of skilled and unskilled workers have been engaged, generating economic activity and providing income for many households.

The governor’s urban renewal strategy has also strengthened investor confidence. In recent months, several local and international companies have shown renewed interest in exploring investment opportunities in Benin City, citing improved infrastructure and a stable governance environment.

This pattern reflects a well-known development model: when governments invest in strategic infrastructure, the private sector often follows. Roads, bridges, and modern transportation systems create the foundation upon which industries, commerce, and innovation flourish.

The $1 million Bloomberg award further strengthens this momentum. Beyond the financial value of the prize, the global recognition places Benin City within an elite network of cities recognized for bold and innovative urban solutions.

For policymakers and urban planners, the award offers both validation and opportunity. It confirms that the city’s approach to governance and development is aligned with international best practices while also providing resources to expand and refine innovative initiatives.

Critics who initially questioned the scale and cost of the administration’s infrastructure investments are increasingly confronted with the tangible results now visible across the city. The ongoing construction at Ramat Park and Sapele Road stands as a powerful demonstration of how vision can translate into real development when backed by political will and strategic planning.

Importantly, modernization efforts have not ignored the cultural identity that defines Benin City. Governor Okpebholo’s administration has emphasized the preservation of historical landmarks and heritage sites that reflect the city’s centuries-old civilization.

This delicate balance between preservation and progress remains crucial. Benin City’s cultural heritage — from its historic palaces to its traditional institutions — forms the foundation of its identity. Sustainable development must therefore integrate modern infrastructure with cultural continuity.

As the transformation continues, the synergy between international recognition through the Bloomberg Mayor’s Challenge and local action through infrastructure development is creating a powerful momentum for change.

Benin City is gradually redefining itself — not merely as a historic capital of an ancient kingdom, but as a modern African metropolis capable of innovation, competitiveness, and sustainable growth.

Governor Okpebholo captured this optimism while addressing the people of Edo State following the announcement of the award.

“Congratulations to my hardworking team and to the great people of Edo State. The world is watching, and we are just getting started,” he said.

Indeed, the journey of Benin City’s renaissance is still unfolding. But with strategic leadership, international recognition, and a determined citizenry, the city appears poised to reclaim its historic reputation — not only as a centre of cultural greatness, but also as a beacon of modern urban progress in Nigeria and beyond.

Dr Patrick Akhere Ebojele, PhD is the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Governor Senator Monday Okpebbholo