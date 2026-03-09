32.3 C
Lagos
March 9, 2026
Trending now

IGP Disu decorates newly promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police

FG launches national plan to end violence against children

Gunmen abduct council secretary, 1 other in Ondo community

Another Oil Boom: Will Nigeria’s Government Turn Windfall into Growth or Squander…

Alleged Medical Misconduct: Foundation holds 6th annual symposium in honour of Disney…

BusinessDay to Launch “She Means Business” Africa’s First Women’s Business Intelligence Ecosystem

Atlantis hospital faults MDCN interim report on Adichie’s son death

Association, Foundation move to check negative herbal practices, yahoo ritualism in Enugu

Cost of major food stuffs has dropped by 50% nationwide – Minister…

How Bloomberg’s $1m Award for Benin City validates Governor Okpebholo’s vision for…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Gunmen abduct council secretary, 1 other in Ondo community

by Peter Anayo042

The Police Command in Ondo State has confirmed the abduction of a council secretary and one other person at a poultry farm in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the command’s spokesperson, who made this known in a statement on Monday, said the victims were abducted on Monday morning at their farm along Kajola Road, Ilu-Abo.

He identified the abducted persons as Joseph Kayode ‘M’ and Easter Akinlolu ‘F’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kayode is the Secretary of Okeluju Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Akoko North-West Local Government Area.

He said preliminary information available to the command indicated that three armed men, who were masked and suspected to have emerged from a nearby bush, and invaded the poultry farm.

According to him, the assailants reportedly fired sporadically into the air before whisking the victims away to an unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of the information, the command immediately mobilised tactical teams and detectives to the affected area to commence search and rescue operations, as well as intensify security patrols to prevent further occurrences.

“The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, directed the deployment of all available operational and intelligence resources to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and the apprehension of the suspects.

“Security operatives alongside non-conventional security outfits are currently combing nearby forests and surrounding communities as part of ongoing efforts to track down the perpetrators.

“The command understands the concern this incident has generated among residents, particularly parents and school authorities, which has resulted in the temporary closure of schools.

“However, members of the public are urged to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information that may cause unnecessary panic.

“Parents, guardians, and community leaders are encouraged to cooperate with the police and other security agencies by providing credible and actionable information that could assist ongoing operations,” the spokesperson said.

He said the Police Command in Ondo State remained committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Why I retained my predecessor’s policies – Diri

Peter Anayo

Wike orders heightened security in Abuja as “Operation Sweep” resumes

Peter Anayo

Troops arrest 14 suspected oil thieves in N/Delta, intensify onslaughts

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO