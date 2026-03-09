Gunmen abduct council secretary, 1 other in Ondo community

The Police Command in Ondo State has confirmed the abduction of a council secretary and one other person at a poultry farm in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the command’s spokesperson, who made this known in a statement on Monday, said the victims were abducted on Monday morning at their farm along Kajola Road, Ilu-Abo.

He identified the abducted persons as Joseph Kayode ‘M’ and Easter Akinlolu ‘F’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kayode is the Secretary of Okeluju Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Akoko North-West Local Government Area.

He said preliminary information available to the command indicated that three armed men, who were masked and suspected to have emerged from a nearby bush, and invaded the poultry farm.

According to him, the assailants reportedly fired sporadically into the air before whisking the victims away to an unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of the information, the command immediately mobilised tactical teams and detectives to the affected area to commence search and rescue operations, as well as intensify security patrols to prevent further occurrences.

“The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, directed the deployment of all available operational and intelligence resources to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and the apprehension of the suspects.

“Security operatives alongside non-conventional security outfits are currently combing nearby forests and surrounding communities as part of ongoing efforts to track down the perpetrators.

“The command understands the concern this incident has generated among residents, particularly parents and school authorities, which has resulted in the temporary closure of schools.

“However, members of the public are urged to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information that may cause unnecessary panic.

“Parents, guardians, and community leaders are encouraged to cooperate with the police and other security agencies by providing credible and actionable information that could assist ongoing operations,” the spokesperson said.

He said the Police Command in Ondo State remained committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2