Gov. Lawal of Zamfara formally defects to APC

Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has formally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), ending speculations over the past weeks.

Lawal’s defection was announced by Alhaji Nuhu Salihu-Anka, Director-General, Media and Communication, Office of the Governor, in Gusau on Monday.

“The Government and APC family of Zamfara State wish to formally inform the general public of an important political development following extensive consultations with stakeholders, political leaders, elders, and supporters across the state.

“After careful consideration, and in the overriding interest of stability, progress, and the sustainable development of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, the Executive Governor of Zamfara, has decided to formally defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC),” Salihu-Anka said.

He said Lawal’s decision was reached after wide consultations with political stakeholders and supporters, particularly in view of the prolonged internal crisis, leadership disagreements, and unresolved structural challenges within the PDP at both the national and state levels.

“These challenges have continued to create uncertainty and distractions that could hinder effective governance and the delivery of democratic dividends to the people of Zamfara.

“The governor emphasised that his primary responsibility remains the peace, security, and development of Zamfara.

“Consequently, it became necessary to align with a political platform that provides greater unity, stability, and stronger cooperation with the Federal Government for the benefit of the people.

“The final deliberation leading to this historic decision was held at the Government House in Gusau under the coordination and leadership of the Deputy Governor, alongside senior government officials and key political stakeholders,” Salihu-Anka said.

He added that Lawal expressed deep appreciation to members and supporters of the PDP for their cooperation and support over the years.

“However, he noted that the present political realities and the unresolved crisis within the party have made it necessary to take this bold step in the interest of good governance and the future of Zamfara.

“By joining the APC, the governor reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening unity, improving security, accelerating development, and ensuring that Zamfara benefits fully from stronger collaboration with the federal government.

“The government, therefore, calls on all citizens, political leaders, party supporters, and stakeholders to remain calm, peaceful, and supportive as the state enters this new political phase aimed at promoting unity, stability, and development,” Salihu-Anka said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2