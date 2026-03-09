FG launches national plan to end violence against children

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has launched a national action plan to end violence against children which 50% population are under the age of 15 and it is compulsory.

Honourable Minister Imaan Suleiman who represented the President announced this at a high level Ministerial Press briefing at the flag – off Nigeria’s 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD) activities held in Abuja with the Theme : “Right. Justice. Action. For all Women and Girls” saying Nigeria stands as such a pivotal moment where intention, preparation and structure are aligning to advance the rights, the dignity and opportunities for women, families, children and the vulnerable groups in Nigeria.

“We gather not merely to mark a date on the international calendar but to account for our stewardship and to recommit with renewed urgency to the transformative work that this moment in history demands of Nigeria, she said.

“It is a recognition of how far we must still go and a declaration that under the leadership of our president, President Bola Metinibu-GCFR, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development will not relent in the pursuit of a Nigeria where every family is stable and economically secure, every woman and girl is empowered to realize her full potential and every child is protected, nurtured and given the opportunity to thrive.

“Equality must be institutionalized, justice must be enforceable and action must translate into measurable progress. When we give women and girls the opportunity to thrive, we gain strong families, resilient communities and a more prosperous nation.

” Every dollar invested in women’s economy empowerment generates between 7 to 12 dollars in economic returns. 12 times.

“For Nigeria, the International Finance Corporation estimates that closing the gender financing gap for women-owned SMEs would unlock 14.8 billion dollars in annual economic value. Bridging the gender gap is therefore an economic necessity and critical to achievement of Mr. President’s ambition of a 1 trillion dollar economy.

“This important national direction places women, our children, the family unit, and the vulnerable groups at the center of national development under the Renewed Hope agenda.

“It is a declaration that recognizes that healthy, stable, and supported families are the primary unit of national productivity. Under the leadership of our leader, His Excellency, President Bola Metinibu GCFR, Nigeria’s social protection architecture has expanded significantly.

In 2015, fewer than one million households were enrolled in any formal social protection program. By 2026, national social safety net interventions have reached 9.4 million households with women constituting over 70% of primary beneficiaries. This represents one of the most significant social protection expansion in Nigeria’s post-independence history.

“It is the foundation on which this administration continues to build. Let me take this moment to thank the Nigerian press whose courage, diligence, and commitment to truth amplifying the voices of women and vulnerable holds institutions accountable, shapes public discourse. Although gender-sensitive reporting has historically been limited, recent years have seen a gradual improvement with more Nigerian media outlets dedicating greater attention to women issues and gender equality.

The National Gender Policy and the National Women’s Economic Empowerment Policy guide strategic action. While the Violence Against Persons for Vision Act of 2015 and the Child Rights Act of 2003 remain critical instruments for protecting women and children, the journey from policy intent to legal reality has long been consistent. As of 2015, only 15 states have domesticated the VARP Act, but as of today, all 36 states and FCT have enacted the VARP Act or the equivalent state legislatures.

Ongoing reforms continue to strengthen enforcements, close gaps, protect survivors, and align national standards with contemporary realities. Distinguished members of the press, ladies and gentlemen, it might interest you to note that within the last two years, we have fully activated the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Men’s Affairs and Social Development beyond traditional women-focused programs to include an expanded national focus on children, our families, and social development systems. As part of this shift, and amongst others, a dedicated nutrition department has been established to strengthen national coordination, improve delivery disciplines, and consolidate evidence-based interventions for child survival and human capital development.

“We are at an advanced stage of review of the National Child Protection Policy after 18 years of lapse. Its implementation will further strengthen safeguards on child abuse, trafficking, child marriage, disability inclusion, child poverty, and family cohesion.

“Prioritizing is a costed action plan. Prioritizing safe schools, alternate care systems, legal reforms, and a national child protection database, amongst others. We’ve prepared 48 policies, SOPs, draft bills, guidelines, and regulations for strengthening gender equality, child protection system, GBV response frameworks, social coordination, welfare, institutional governance across the women, children, and social development ecosystem.

We’ll be rolling this out over the next few months. We have launched a third national action plan on the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security, positioning Nigeria among the few countries globally to achieve this particular milestone. We have conveyed the Presidential High-Level Advisory Council, PHLAG, on the support of men and girls to unblock resources and track solutions that tangibly improve the lives of our women and girls.

We are now accelerating the delivery of what we call the flagship Renewed Hope Social Impact 774. It is a collection of interventions that represent the largest programmatic investment in women’s empowerment in Nigeria’s history, cutting across livelihood support, clean energy, finance, digital inclusion, social protection. These initiatives, while ambitious, are achievable with strong commitment and partnerships.

Our flagship interventions include one, we have the Empower Her 774 program. This is currently rolling out as a nationwide empowerment program, reaching women in all 774 local government areas with livelihood support, enterprise development services, digital inclusion, social protection. For Nigerian women, this means unprecedented access to tools, to capitals, to training, to opportunities that will enable millions to start businesses, expand incomes.

Earlier, North Central Delta Abiodun Eshet, says in her goodwill messages, “Action for all women and girls. On behalf of UNFPA, are honored and delighted to be part of the event today.

“When we reflect on the situation in Nigeria and the video that captured everything, the vision has been set, the action is in motion. We are seeing from the policies, from the legislation, from the programs there is progress and movement in the right direction.

From UNFPA side, we focus on three areas.

The first one is that of the health of mothers and our belief is that no woman should die when giving life. The second area of focus is that of gender-based violence, that every woman and girl should live free from violence. The third one has to do with making sure that we have the right policies that are evidence-based so that we invest our resources where it matters most.

“We acknowledge the progress that has been made, it is also true that our work is not yet over and that is why we are here.

“But we are here not as defeated people, we are here because we know change is possible, progress is possible and we are seeing the building blocks for that progress being put in place. So, as we mark the beginning of International Women’s Month, our call is simple. Leadership matters.

“At your presence, along with all the other leaders, is testimony to what can achieved when leadership leads. The second one is on partnership and that is why we see the development partners are here, the embassies are here, everyone is here to accompany you. On this journey, to accompany and support your vision.

So, partnerships for impact, that is what we represent and that is what we are here to pledge. Thank you for this opportunity and happy International Women’s Month and thank you to the HeForShe who continue to stand with us and who continue to take bold steps in supporting the cause of women. Thank you.

Beatrice Eyong, representative of UN Women, “Today we come together in solidarity, purpose and hope as we reaffirm our collective commitment to advancing gender equality across Nigeria and beyond. The International Women’s Day is a global celebration. It has every meaning of match.

Each year, we celebrate achievements towards gender equality and women’s empowerment and to take stock of where we are and where we need to be.

The UN global theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is rights, justice and action for all women and girls. And this stems from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights ratified by all member states, all the member states who are here present.

This declaration recognizes that the inherent dignity and the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family are the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world. This theme also aligns to the theme of the CSW70 scheduled to take place in New York from the 9th to the 19th of March this year. And I know our Honorable Minister will be representing us at CSW.

Last year, she did what we have not yet seen before. I mean, Nigerian women were there from the ministers. The men too were also there and the voice of Nigeria was heard.

And I also want to say that our minister took commitments on behalf of Nigeria for the fight against gender-based violence and economic empowerment. She was even among the first countries in the world who reacted, who took commitment, who stood up to say yes, Nigeria stands for this and for that. Honorable Minister, we thank you for showing us good leadership.

We also know that there is a theme, a sister theme that is being promoted, give to gain, which we actually are going to witness here. It emphasizes the power of reciprocity and support. When people, organizations and communities give generously, opportunities and support for women increase.

“Giving is not a subtraction. Giving is an intentional multiplication. The two themes tell the same story.

There are two sides of the same story. A woman cannot gain if she does not enjoy her full rights. She cannot gain if justice is out of reach.

She cannot gain if action remains a promise rather than a practice. Rights, justice and action form the foundation upon which growth is built. When that foundation is secured, she gains, and when she gains, we grow, and when we grow, Nigeria benefits and empowering women is not charity.

“We are here today, we are not looking for charity. We are saying we want empowerment because empowerment of women is a smart economic strategy. When women can earn income, households rise.

“When women lead, institutions strengthen. When women are secure, communities stabilize. When women have opportunity, economics expand.

“And when she gains, Nigeria grows. I will just end here by saying that everything women do in Nigeria is based on the national gender policy. We are actually supporting the Ministry of Women’s Affairs.

And we work in four big areas. One is we work to look at women’s strategic decision-making. You can see how we have been behind the special seats for women bill.

“We are also looking at economic empowerment. We are also involved in… Truly, when you put money into women’s hands, the family becomes better. And the community becomes better.

And the nation becomes better. We are also involved in the fight against gender-based violence. Gender-based violence is everywhere, at all levels.

We have to put all our minds to fight against gender-based violence. Because it limits our development. And the last but not the least is women, peace and security.

And humanitarian action. Any peace process that does not include women will not stand for long. But when women are involved in the peace processes, and are involved in the peace mechanisms, that peace will last longer and longer and longer.

And so we say, without peace, without women, there cannot be any sustainable peace. We are also looking at humanitarian action. We work with other partners to mainstream gender in the humanitarian response plan.

So that women are not forgotten when they are taking decisions about humanitarian action.

Empowered women empower hope. As a sisterhood of commissioners, that is what we have been invested in to do. And we are invested in to commit to.

So the Nigeria Women’s Scale-Up, through our actions, is a scorecard of collective delivery. Today, therefore, on behalf of Rights, Justice, Action and Partnership for Impact, for women, for adolescent girls, and for those who honour and bring to their dignity the pedigree of what they are, by community and community action, we are simply here to say we sing our song for women everywhere, beginning from Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory.

Consistent to the president of media, the collective sisterhood of women CSOs, all women banding together to sing a song for women everywhere, ringing across 774 local government areas, bringing it to Hamlets, villages and different languages.

Also the president of the NCWS, Princess Edna Azura in her goodwill messages said the National Council of Women’s Fighters, NCWS Nigeria, I promise you, your excellency, my honourable minister, that as the mobilising body for all women in Nigeria, we are there with you at night, in the day, in the evening, every time to mobilise Nigerian women for you, so that we achieve, so that we rise to the standards, so that by your word, we will achieve our 35% affirmative action and even rise to the next level.

The head of the EU Delegations in Nigeria, Ambassador Gautier Mignot says because the number one president, the number one person in Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has the Nigerian women at his side. It’s a priority for him. Already 2026 has been declared as a year for social support for family.

We have so many targeted programs. The Agile program is for the girls. Apart from the Agile program, we have the Lumina program. Apart from that, we also have different programs targeting, empowering the girls through education and skill development. Everyday is International Women’s Day .

Because we are reserving their seats so that we can contest our own. But now, it seems like we are not… I don’t understand the language. But the truth is that if I had done it before, first time, second time, third time, fourth time, without reserves, Nigerian women, you can’t.

Minister of State for Labour.and Employment Nkeiruka Onyejeocha said, as we know, under the leadership of President Bola Amed Tunubu and his renewed Hope Agenda and Action Plan, he has placed social protection, inclusiveness, including women, including all groups, at the heart of human capital development and the transformation of the economy.