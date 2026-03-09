Fagbemi: Resolution of OPL 245 dispute repositions Nigeria’s economy, hails Tinubu’s leadership

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has said that resolving the longstanding dispute over OPL 245 will reposition the economy and strengthen the country’s fiscal muscle. He praised President Bola Tinubu’s visionary leadership, which enabled the breakthrough.

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, who spoke after the signing of the legal agreement that brought the dispute to an end in Abuja, described the development as a milestone in repositioning Nigeria’s economic landscape.

“The agreement marks a turning point for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector after more than two decades of legal battles and international arbitration,” he said.

The federal government reached this settlement with Eni and Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAEL), effectively ending the protracted dispute over OPL 245.

Fagbemi emphasised that resolving the dispute over OPL 245 will recalibrate the national economy and bolster the federal government’s fiscal position.

According to him, early in the administration, President Tinubu directed that all disputes over the oil block be resolved amicably in the best interests of the Nigerian people.

“The clear vision and deep commitment of President Tinubu provided the political will required to bring closure to this protracted dispute. The agreement demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.”

The Attorney-General explained that the settlement, which will culminate in a Consent Arbitral Award, not only resolves a complex international dispute but also restores Nigeria’s credibility as a responsible partner in global business.

He further highlighted several strategic economic benefits expected from the resolution, including the removal of legal and fiscal uncertainties that previously hindered the development of the oil block.

“This development will pave the way for large-scale investments, stimulate job creation, and reinforce Nigeria’s position as a leading energy producer in Africa,” he said.

Fagbemi also noted that projected revenues from the asset could now be included in the country’s medium-term fiscal framework, thereby supporting budget stability, long-term economic planning, and debt sustainability.

He added that resolving the dispute through negotiated settlement rather than prolonged arbitration underscores Nigeria’s commitment to alternative dispute resolution and enhances the country’s credibility in international commercial and arbitration circles.

“This settlement sends a clear signal to the global community that Nigeria is open for business and committed to fairness and respect for contractual obligations,” he said.

The Attorney-General also commended key institutions and stakeholders that contributed to the successful resolution, including the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and international partners such as Eni and Shell.

He emphasised that the settlement represents the triumph of dialogue over conflict and national interest over narrow considerations.

“With this agreement, Nigeria can now move forward with confidence, ensuring that the development of OPL 245 becomes a source of prosperity for the nation and future generations,” Fagbemi stated.