Excitement as Champion Newspapers sets to host annual awards March 14

.Best of govt technocrats, tier 1 financial institutions, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, top notch academia, others to be honoured

All roads will lead to Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday, March 14, 2026 with the crème de la crème of the society leading the park as Champion Newspapers Limited hosts this year’s edition of its prestigious Annual Champion Awards at the luxurious Eko Hotels & Suites.

The annual event, which has become one of Nigeria’s most respected platforms for recognizing hard work and excellence, will bring together distinguished personalities from government, business, academia, traditional institutions, and the private sector including the diplomatic community to celebrate individuals and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to national development.

The event which will see no fewer than 40 awardees taking to the podium will be presided over by a distinguished Nigerian, Otunba Senator Gbenga Daniel, a two-time former Governor of the golden era of Ogun State and now Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District at the 10th Assembly.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Navy, Otunba Daniel plays critical roles in matters of national security and maritime development.

His people-oriented legislative portfolio reflects deep engagement with issues of regional and national importance.

His sponsorship of the South West Development Commission Establishment Bill remains a landmark intervention aimed at accelerating infrastructural and economic growth in the region.

According to the management of Champion Newspapers Limited, this year’s awards ceremony is designed to honour exemplary leadership, integrity, innovation, and service across various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Over the years, the Champion Awards have earned a reputation for identifying and celebrating foremost achievers whose works continue to inspire progress and national growth.

The event is expected to attract an array of high-profile guests, including top government officials, captains of industry, members of the diplomatic community, media practitioners, and other stakeholders.

It will also provide a platform for networking and reflection on the challenges and opportunities facing the nation.

Group Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa had noted that the annual awards remain a key aspect of Champion Newspapers’ commitment to promoting excellence and accountability in both public and private life.

“Through the Champion Awards, we recognize individuals and institutions whose dedication, vision and service have contributed significantly to the advancement of society. These awards celebrate not only success but also the values of hard work, integrity and patriotism,” she reiterated.

The event of Saturday March 14 will feature the presentation of awards in several categories, including public service, corporate leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, and community development.

Recipients are selected after a careful evaluation process that takes into account their impact, leadership qualities, and contributions to national development.

Industry observers say the awards have grown steadily over the years, becoming a credible benchmark for honouring excellence in Nigeria.

Many past recipients have included leading figures whose efforts have shaped policy, economic growth, and social progress in the country.

The choice of Eko Hotels & Suites as venue underscores the grandeur associated with the event, as the facility remains one of the most prominent hospitality and conference destinations in the country.

As anticipation builds ahead of the March 14 ceremony, stakeholders across various sectors have commended Champion Newspapers for sustaining a tradition that highlights excellence and encourages responsible leadership all geared ‘towards a better society.

With preparations in top gear, the 2025 edition of the Champion Awards promises to be another memorable gathering that celebrates outstanding achievements while reinforcing the ideals of service, dedication, and nation-building.