Ekiti, Osun polls will boost APC’s confidence ahead of 2027 – Oyintiloye

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has said that the outcome of the Ekiti and Osun 2026 governorship elections will boost the party’s confidence ahead of the 2027 general elections in the country.

Addressing newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, he noted that APC must win the two states to be in right stead for victory in the general elections that will be held a few months later.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, said that a landslide victory for the party on June 20 in Ekiti and on August 15 in Osun, would consolidate President Bola Tinubu’s impending victory in the 2027 elections.

Oyintiloye then charged APC members to remain united and work together to secure victory in the two states, adding that winning the Ekiti and Osun governorship polls will further confirm the dominance of the APC in the country’s political space.

“The Ekiti and Osun elections will serve as a litmus test for the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections in the country.

“The two are very crucial for the APC because they will be conducted a few months before the general elections. The party must win the two states.

“Victories for the APC in the two states will boost the party’s confidence and solidify its supremacy in the political landscape of the country,” he said.

Specifically, Oyintiloye said that the Osun governorship election is peculiar because the APC aims to unseat the incumbent governor, a task he said the party is ready for.

He predicted that the party’s victory in the Osun election would be seamless due to the strategic approach and the development of excellent collaboration that party leaders in the state have adopted.

“We are confident of victory because the leaders of the party in the state, national leader, Chief Bisi Akande, the Osun State leader and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the National Secretary of the party, Sen. Ajibola Basiru, and the state party chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, among others, are working tirelessly for the APC’s victory.

“The task has become easier with the choice of our candidate, Alhaji Bola Oyebamiji, who is a capable, reliable, dependable, promise-keeper and who is acceptable to the majority of our members and others in the state,” he said.

Oyintiloye, however, appealed to the aggrieved APC members to set aside their grievances, rededicate to party supremacy, and work for a victorious outing for Oyebamiji.

He said that the contributions of all party members will be key to the success of APC at the polls.

