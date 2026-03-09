28.2 C
March 9, 2026
Education

DUFUHS VC calls for public- private partnership in funding university education

by Peter Anayo079

…Lauds FG for education sector reforms

 

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

Vice Chancellor of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS), Ebonyi state, Prof Jesse Uneke has called for Public – Private Patnership (PPP) in the funding of university education in Nigeria.

This is even as he noted that the renewed hope mandate of President Tinubu has given educational sector a great boost.

According to him, the onerous task of funding university education should not be left for government alone and lauded President Bola Tinubu for his educational reforms which have boosted academic standards of the university.

The Vice Chancellor who stated this during the 5th Matriculation Ceremony of the university at the weekend, noted that DUFUHS has benefitted tremendously from the educational sector reforms of the federal government.

A total of 1044 students were matriculated into 15 departments.

“We are grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the Renewed Hope Mandate of which the educational sector is receiving a great boost. I wish to state here that our university has benefitted tremendously from the educational sector reforms of the Federal Government” .

“It will be recalled that the present administration has signed agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) with the view to maintaining academic stability in Nigerian Universities” .

“We are also grateful to the Federal Government for infrastructural development, equipping of facilities and support for staff development through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund)”, Prof. Uneke said.

The VC charged the newly admitted Students of the University to imbibe the institution’s values of strong moral character and excellence

He expressed the University’s commitment to the character development of the students and academic excellence and urged the new students to remain disciplined and committed to their academic goals and avoid activities capable of derailing their academic journey.

Uneke reminded the students of the responsibility that comes with being part of a specialized health sciences institution.

He revealed that the university, which began academic activities in January 2022 with only 26 students, has witnessed significant growth, with its student population now rising to 3,759.

The Vice-Chancellor attributed the steady progress of the institution to strong academic standards, qualified lecturers and digitalized academic processes.

Our overall goal is not only to achieve the reversal of medical tourism but also the reversal of educational tourism,” he said.

He also advised parents to continue guiding their children while in school and to encourage them to maintain good conduct and regular class attendance.

“Your children are in safe hands; we are giving you assurance that they are in the best qualified hands that the university can afford,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor maintained that the core values of the university was to become a foremost international university reputable for learning, innovation, research, and collaboration, where the highest form of quality manpower development for the health and other related sectors would be achieved.

 

