BusinessDay to Launch “She Means Business” Africa’s First Women’s Business Intelligence Ecosystem

BusinessDay Media Limited and Datari Ladejo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fernhill Digital today announced the launch of “She Means Business”, a dedicated business intelligence platform for women driving Africa’s economy. The platform makes its debut with a monthly magazine, marking the beginning of a wider body of work built around intelligence, strategy, and actionable outcomes.

She Means Business addresses a gap that has grown more visible with every milestone Nigerian women have achieved in business, investment, and public life. They lead some of the country’s most consequential companies, manage substantial investment portfolios, and shape policy at the highest levels. Until now, no dedicated business intelligence ecosystem has been built to match the rigor and strategic depth this audience brings to their own work.

The platform’s editorial philosophy weaves together real stories, actionable insights, and strategic business intelligence giving women everything they need to build wealth, scale companies, and wield influence. Each issue draws from the full breadth of women’s leadership across finance, entrepreneurship, technology, infrastructure, and public policy, with every story grounded in verifiable data, replicable frameworks, and insights that transform real experience into business intelligence. Distributed as an insert within BusinessDay, She Means Business magazine reaches one of Nigeria’s most influential readerships, corporate executives, investors, policymakers, and business professionals who are already shaping the decisions that matter.

The partnership brings together Datari Ladejo, leader of the Women Executives Group of the Forbes Agency Council, a digital strategy and communications expert with an extensive track record of advancing women’s leadership across Africa, and BusinessDay, Nigeria’s newspaper of record for business for over two decades, in a venture that combines strategic conviction with institutional authority. At the heart of the partnership is a shared belief that business intelligence, when built specifically for Africa’s women leaders, can change the trajectory of the continent’s economy.

“Nigeria’s women executives, investors, entrepreneurs, and political leaders have been driving economic outcomes without a dedicated business intelligence platform built to match the scale of what they’re building. She Means Business exists to close that gap. Not only by celebrating women in apex positions but by documenting the intelligence behind how they scale, lead, and wield influence. Across Africa, women are making decisions that move markets, and they deserve a platform built to the same standard they hold themselves to. Partnering with BusinessDay brings the editorial rigor, distribution, and institutional credibility this audience demands and deserves. We are building in Nigeria first, because the women driving this economy have waited long enough for a media ecosystem that matches the scale of their impact.”

— Datari Ladejo, Founder & CEO, Fernhill Digital | Member & Leader Women Executives Group, Forbes Agency Council

BusinessDay Publisher and Chief Executive Officer Frank Aigbogun spoke to the platform’s broader significance for Nigeria’s economic narrative.

“Nigeria’s development story is incomplete without women. This partnership allows us to position women as equal partners in economic progress — not as a side conversation, but as central to the intelligence we deliver. She Means Business will grow into an ecosystem that informs policy, influences boardrooms, and redefines how leadership and business success are measured and reported. BusinessDay is proud to anchor it.”

— Frank Aigbogun, Publisher & CEO, BusinessDay Media Limited

The inaugural issue of She Means Business will be available from 20 March 2026 through BusinessDay’s print and digital network. It marks the beginning of a platform that will grow beyond the magazine into a wider ecosystem of intelligence products, executive experiences, and research that serves women building Africa’s economy at every level.

She Means Business is Africa’s first dedicated business intelligence ecosystem for women, founded by Datari Ladejo in partnership with BusinessDay Media Limited. Ladejo, A member and leader of the Women Executives group of the Forbes Agency Council, brings together editorial content, conversations, and curated experiences that deliver real stories, actionable insights, and strategic business intelligence to women driving Africa’s economy. She Means Business is built on the belief that business intelligence, when designed specifically for Africa’s women leaders, can change the trajectory of the continent’s economy.

Established in 2001, BusinessDay is Nigeria’s newspaper of record for business and financial intelligence. With over 4 million unique monthly visitors and a loyal print readership spanning Nigeria’s most influential executives, investors, policymakers, and business professionals, BusinessDay has spent over two decades shaping the conversations that drive Nigeria’s economy. Beyond publishing, BusinessDay operates across conferences, events, and a dedicated Research and Intelligence Unit.

Fernhill Digital is a digital transformation and strategic communications firm founded by Datari Ladejo, Member and Leader of the Women Executives Group of the Forbes Agency Council. With a track record of delivering digital strategy and communications for brands across Africa, Fernhill Digital helps organizations build digital authority, communicate with clarity, and navigate transformation with strategic confidence.