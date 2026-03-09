Atlantis hospital faults MDCN interim report on Adichie’s son death

Atlantis Paediatric Hospital Lagos says it has reservations about some aspects of the findings in the report of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) concerning its handling of the late son of Chimamanda Adichie.

The hospital’s position is contained in a statement by its management made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, on Monday.

NAN reports that the MDCN had established a prima facie case of medical negligence and professional misconduct in the death of Master Nkanu Adichie-Esege, the 21-month-old son of acclaimed author, Chimamanda Adichie.

The findings followed an investigation initiated after a formal complaint was lodged with the Council in January.

Medical practitioners from Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital and Atlantis Paediatric Hospital had responded to the complaint, submitting affidavits and presenting oral testimony before the MDCN Investigative Panel.

In the statement, Atlantis Paediatric Hospital confirmed receiving a letter dated Feb. 25, conveying the decisions of Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel (MDPIP), in March.

The management added that the letter communicated an interim suspension of the hospital’s Chief Medical Director in connection with the case.

The hospital, however, reaffirmed confidence in the professionalism of its medical team and the care provided at the facility.

“We have reviewed the communication from the MDCN and intended to engage appropriate professional and regulatory bodies regarding issues arising from the panel’s findings.

The hospital also explained that it would refrain from extensive public commentary on the matter because the case was already before the Lagos State Coroner’s Court.

It said it would present a full explanation of its role during proceedings before the Court, which is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

“Our decision is consequent upon realising that the matter is already before the Coroner’s Court of Lagos State that is conducting an ongoing inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of a patient.

“Due to the pendency of this matter before the court and out of respect for judicial integrity and process, our hospital will exercise restraint in making any public commentary on matters that are currently before a court of law,” it stated.

Atlantis, however, emphasised that it remained fully committed to cooperating with the coroner’s Inquest and any lawful investigation aimed at establishing the facts of the incident.

The hospital also extended condolences to the bereaved family.

“Our thoughts and sincere sympathies remain with the Adichie-Esege family following the sad loss of their child.

“The loss of a child is an immeasurably painful experience, and we extend our empathy to the family at this very difficult time,” the hospital management said.

The hospital thanked patients, families and stakeholders for their understanding, reiterating its commitment to providing healthcare in accordance with the highest standards of paediatric medical practice.