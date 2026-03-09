Association, Foundation move to check negative herbal practices, yahoo ritualism in Enugu

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Association of Herbalists in Enugu Ezike in Igboeze South Local Government Area of Enugu State has taken an oath to only engage in positive herbal practices meant to save lives and uplift society.

The members of the association, individually, took an oath against aiding yahoo boys who engage in human ritualistic killing and sacrifices; preparing charms for armed robbers, kidnappers and spiritual poisoning of anybody without a just cause.

This was done on the occasion and administering the oath at the “Emume Ihu Ji Afo 2026” (meaning Festival of Roasting New Yam, 2026) in Enugu Ezike on Monday, Counsel to the association, Dr Ejikeme Odumegwu, said that the oath was imperative to check criminality and emerging evils.

Odumegwu, who is the convener of the festival, noted that the emerging evils, most times involve the youths who want to make quick money, and had generally created an unsafe environment in communities and societies..

According to him, no one is condemning herbal practices as it was sanctioned by God even in the Holy Bible, where it said that ‘I have created herbs and roots for the cure of the nations’.

“What we stand here to condemn and this oath will take care of is using same herbs and roots for negative and evil purpose or using them to assist evil doers in their wicked and deadly schemes due to economic reasons.

“We have found out that due to the evil of get-rich-quick syndrome most times by youths; people are no longer safe; while some herbalists help these youths to prepare charms or get concoction for these evil acts.

“Our place, Enugu Ezike is globally known to have finest herbalists, whose herbal work have age-long efficiency on those they treat and we dont want to loose such God given privilege due to activities of few who engage in evil.

“So every member of the association and its leadership have wholeheartedly agreed to take the oath and check evil practice in its entirety,” Odumegwu said.

He noted that enhance forth after the oath taking, anybody wishing to practice herbal medicine in Enugu Ezike must be duly registered with the association, while the association identifies the person’s specialisation of practice, location and background.

Odumegwu said, “I have a case being handled by my foundation – Owelle Ejikeme Odumegwu Foundation – where we are tracking people that involved themselves in the ritual killing of a pregnant nurse from Enugu Ezike community in Ogbunike community in Anambra.

“The police has almost arrested everyone involved in the wicked “Okeite” money ritual killing of our sister, Mrs Ngozi Idoko.

Enugu Ezike people have vowed that anybody involved will be prosecuted and punished by the law; and our land and ancestors.”

Earlier, the General Secretary of Association of Enugu Ezike Herbalists, Mr Barnabas Okechi, said that the leadership of the association, duly registered with the government and Corporate Affairs Commission, was “backing the traditional oath taking by its members”.

“The association stands for truthful and responsible herbal practice that saves lives and protects the community and larger society from harm; and we will not subject ourselves to compromise that bring evil on everyone,” Okechi said.

Speaking, Rev. John Ezeh of Assemblies of God Church in Umuopu, Enugu Ezike, appreciated the association and Odumegwu for championing the course for responsible and positive herbal practices meant to check criminality and emerging evils.

Collaborating, Rev. Fr. Stan Ugwu, Parish Priest of St. Paul Parish, Umuopu, Enugu Ezike, who alluded to the Holy Bible; noted: “For any evil done there is nemesis following it. You must get a pay back”.

Ugwu said, “I appreciate what the association and Odumegwu’s Foundation have set out to do in order to check the evil happenings in other parts of the country not to enter Enugu Ezike or entire Enugu State.

“Many things are going wrong in our society especially among our youths and needs decisive action of elders especially in this association practical step today not to support misguided youths and be in the vanguard of talking against these evils.”

The festival featured a lecture titled: “Man and His Environment: Herbalism in Abstract – Human Ritual Killing”.