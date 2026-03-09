APWEN Lagos marks Int’l Women’s Day with Campus Outreach, mentorship drive

…As Engineers, partner to inspire young women at YABATECH

The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter on Saturday marked the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD) with a large-scale mentorship and outreach programme at Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), aimed at inspiring young women to pursue careers in engineering and other male-dominated professions.

The event, organised in partnership with Vital Voices Global Partnership, Berger Paints Nigeria Plc and WeConnect International, brought together engineers, students, and advocates in a celebration anchored on the global theme “Give to Gain,” while APWEN Lagos adopted the sub-theme “We Rise by Lifting Others.”

Activities began with an enlightenment walk from Yaba to the campus of Yaba College of Technology, where participants engaged students on the significance of International Women’s Day and the importance of increasing female representation in engineering.

During the campus outreach, members of APWEN interacted directly with students, sharing information about the association’s programmes and its long-standing mission to encourage more girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Speaking on behalf of the APWEN Lagos Chairman, Bosede Oyekunle, Zansi Adebowale addressed questions from students on how to navigate engineering careers and other male-dominated fields. She emphasised resilience, mentorship and strategic networking as critical tools for young women seeking to excel professionally.

The programme also featured presentations from distinguished engineers, including Seyi Afolabi and Funmilola Kadri, who shared their professional journeys and encouraged participants to remain focused despite structural challenges facing women in technical fields.

Also speaking at the event, Ibilola, founder of Vital Voices Global Partnership, highlighted the importance of leadership development and global networks in advancing women’s empowerment.

Other engineers present included Engr. Mosope, Engr. Precious, Engr. Wisdom, Engr. Oluwashina and Engr. Suwebat, who engaged students in mentorship conversations and career guidance sessions.

The Publicity Secretary of APWEN Lagos, Lilian Uzodiagu, outlined the association’s initiatives aimed at strengthening the participation of women in engineering, noting that sustained mentorship and institutional support remain key to bridging the gender gap in the profession.

Chairman of the planning committee, Eyiwumi Kolawole, explained that the chapter’s sub-theme “We Rise by Lifting Others” reflects the collective responsibility of established professionals to mentor and support the next generation of women engineers.

As part of the “Give to Gain” initiative, APWEN members also distributed gifts to students across different departments while moving through the corridors of Yaba College of Technology, reinforcing the message of encouragement and inclusion.

Organisers described the event as a step toward strengthening mentorship networks and inspiring more young women to take up leadership roles within engineering and other professional sectors.

The association expressed appreciation to its partners, speakers and volunteers whose contributions helped make the 2026 International Women’s Day celebration impactful.

The event was chaired by the President of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Chinyere Igwegbe.

Also playing key roles in the programme are Temitayo Okunoren-Makindipe, FNSE, who served as the Chief Judge, alongside Bola J. Mudasiru, FNSE, who also served as a judge for the event.

Their participation created an electrifying atmosphere and brought professional insight, credibility, and distinguished engineering leadership to the proceedings.