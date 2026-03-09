Appeal Court voids PDP 2025 National Convention in Ibadan

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday voided the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held in Ibadan on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16, 2025.

The Appellate Court held that it was wrong for the party to have proceeded with the convention inspite a subsisting order not to go ahead until conditions set by the Federal High Court were complied with.

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja had on Nov 14, 2025 ordered PDP not to go ahead with the convention until Chairmanship nomination form was sold to a Chairmanship aspirant and former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido.

Delivering judgment on Monday in an appeal filed by Kabiru Turaki SAN against the federal high court judgment Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam, who led the three- member panel of judges, held that the PDP was wrong in its action.

The appellate court held that the PDP made a summersault when, instead of appealing against the federal high court decision, opted for a court of coordinate jurisdiction where it got a favourable judgment that was obeyed.

Justice Onyemenam held that denial of the opportunity to perform certain rights known to law cannot be rubbished under the claims of internal affairs adding that internal affairs was not absolute.

“Where a party deliberately breached 1999 Constitution, Electoral Act 2022 and it’s own Constitution and Guidelines has gone beyond any internal affairs that courts cannot adjudicate upon.

”The court must by law, intervene and resolve the matter in line with the position of the law “

Justice Onyemenam took a swipe at the Turaki faction for disobeying a lawful order and resorting to self help by running around a court of coordinate jurisdiction to get favourable judgment.

“This action is a direct affront against the authority of the court which must not be condoned with for whatever reason.

“Resorting to selective judgment to obey cannot be helpful to the party. No court will fold its hand while it’s authorities are being rubbished.

”The action of the appellant is condemnable as it is contemptuous”.

The appeal filed by the Turaki SAN faction, was therefore dismissed.

Justice Onyemenam awarded N2million cost against the PDP.

The federal high court ealier barred the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from supervising, monitoring or recognizing the outcome of the National Convention where national officers were expected to be elected.

Justice Peter Lifu had issued the order while delivering ruling in an application brought by a former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido.

Lamido, a founding member of PDP had dragged the party before the court complaining that he was denied opportunity to buy Chairmanship nomination form to enable him participate in the convention.

The judge predicated the restriction order against PDP on the grounds that the party refused, neglected and failed to comply with relevant conditions and laws for the conduct of such conventions.

The judge held that evidence from Lamido showed that the timetable for the convention was not published for the attention of its members as required by law.

Justice Lifu had held that the balance of convenience tilted towards Lamido because he would suffer more if allowed to be unlawfully excluded from the planned convention.

The Judge added, a Constitutional, due process of law must be strictly followed by those in charge.

He added that to do otherwise, will endanger democracy itself.

Justice Lifu also held that in line with section 6 of the 1999 Constitution, a court of law must not abdicate its role of dispensing justice without fear or favour.

The judge held that anarchy would be the order of the day any time, any day and anywhere the court abdicates its constitutionally assigned functions.

Justice Lifu, therefore, restrained PDP from proceeding with the convention billed for November 15 and 16 or any other date in Ibadan or any other place.

He also stopped INEC from supervising, monitoring or recognizing the outcome of any convention that be organized by PDP.

