APC Venue Committee kicks off convention preparations with Eagle Square inspection

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Venue Sub-committee for the 2026 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday held its inaugural meeting and inspected Eagle Square, venue of the gathering, marking the beginning of preparations for the party’s flagship event.

Members of the committee engaged extensively with each other on their responsibilities and the importance of delivering a convention that reflects the strength, organisation, and unity of the party.

During the meeting, the operational structure, work plan, and timeline guiding the committee’s activities were reviewed, and roles were properly assigned to members to ensure seamless and successful national convention.

The committee’s Terms of Reference mandated it to prepare the event venue, ensuring its readiness for all convention activities, including layout, branding, staging, and logistics.

According to a statement issued by the committee at the end of its inaugural meeting, members’ contributions enriched discussions as they collectively aligned themselves on tasks required to deliver a successful convention, showcasing the party’s discipline and unity.

The committee later inspected Eagles Square in Abuja, assessing facilities and reviewing arrangements needed to transform the venue into a fitting location for the convention.

The APC convention committees said they remain committed to working closely with stakeholders to ensure the 2026 National Convention meets the highest standards, reflecting the party’s progressive ideals.

The party also said that it is poised to hosting a successful convention, and the Venue Committee is working tirelessly to ensure every detail is taken care of.

