Alleged Medical Misconduct: Foundation holds 6th annual symposium in honour of Disney Nwanne

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Disney Nwanne Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization NGO has held the sixth edition of the annual Disney Nwanne Foundation symposium in commemoration of the untimely death of Disney Chimuhurumnaya Nwanne who died due to alleged medical misconduct six years ago.

Speaking in an address on Saturday in Abuja at the event the Convener of the Disney Nwanne Foundation Mr Martins Nwanne O said that the foundation has effectively become the platform for both the patient and the caregiver.

He said that Disney Chimuhurumnaya Nwanne Foundation in whose name the annual symposium is organized has become a medical mission adding that it is for the beautiful soul of a daughter that has answered the higher calling due to professional medical misconduct.

He said that a situation where a patient is supposed to be administered tablets but rather given injections like in the case of Disney is most unlikely an act of God but incompetence and it must be treated as one by the institutions involved

He said that the calling to confront medical professional misconduct was not ordinary noting that attending sessions with government agencies, writing responses to queries, having sleepless nights filled with emotions and even questioning if we are on the right path was draining.

He pointed out that government must give priority to welfare of health care workers because they manage life which is irreplaceable

He also argued that the practice of going from one negotiation table to another and agreeing and later reneging once such agreements by the government must stop

While calling on government at both the federal,State and local government levels to commence the immediate training of and retraining of heath care workforce, he added that the when when health workers welfare are prioritized it gives them self worth.

The Convener said that the foundation appreciates its partners and collaborators as a government commission of note, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has become a part and parcel of the foundation.

He also appreciates the District Head of Durumi Alhaji Zakaria Tanko and his Council of Chiefs and Ulamas for granting the approval for the use of the Jumu’a Mosque for the sixth annual symposium.

