Again, Fintiri imposes 24-hour curfew on Lamurde LGA

by Peter Anayo082

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Lamurde Local Government Area with immediate effect following renewed violent attacks in some communities.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, made this known in a statement issued on Monday in Yola.

NAN reports that in a 24-hour curfew was imposed on Dec. 8, 2025, following a “fresh eruption of communal hostilities” and attacks on the Bachama community.

Wonosikou said the directive followed renewed violence and breach of peace that reportedly claimed the lives of some residents in the affected communities.

He said the governor described the disturbances as unacceptable and directed security agencies to enforce the curfew strictly.

According to him, anyone or group found violating the directive will be arrested and dealt with in accordance with the law.

The governor said the curfew would remain in place until further notice.

He also directed security agencies to maintain law and order in the area while enforcing the restriction.

Fintiri urged residents to comply with the curfew and provide useful information to security agencies to ensure peaceful coexistence.

“Government will not condone acts of violence and will take necessary measures to restore peace and order,” he said.

The governor appealed to residents to cooperate with security agencies to restore normalcy, reaffirming government’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

 

