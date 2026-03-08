28.1 C
Lagos
March 8, 2026
Trending now

Oguntala rallies girls to lead Nigeria’s STEM future

House of Reps pass vote of confidence on NDPHC management

UBA Business Series to spotlight Africa’s new generation of women leaders

IWD 2026: WEOG urges investment in local science capacity to drive national…

Empowering women key to building stronger families, communities – Nonye Soludo

Gov Otti reaffirms his administration’s commitment to establishing safety commission in Abia

Audrey Joe-Ezigbo calls for sustained momentum in appointing women to lead energy…

Benin City wins $1m Global Innovation Prize in Bloomberg Mayor’s Challenge

Obi vows to challenge newly passed 2026 electoral act as he flags…

Women Groups condemn assault of lady who exposed neglected school in Rivers…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Business & Economy

UBA Business Series to spotlight Africa’s new generation of women leaders

by Peter Anayo090

 

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

 

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is set to host a special edition of its UBA Business Series, focusing on empowering the modern woman.

Themed: “gen w- ‘The Evolved Woman’The session, which is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, March 12, 2026 from 11am at UBA House, Lagos, will bring together an array of accomplished female leaders and professionals who will share insights, experiences and practical strategies for navigating ambition, leadership and growth in today’s dynamic environment.

UBA in a statement said, the session will also be streamed live across all UBA digital platforms, and interested participants can register to attend virtually or in person via this link: on.ubagroup.com/tfig.

This edition of the Business Series aims to move the conversation around women intensely forward, highlighting a new generation of women who are not simply seeking opportunities but confidently creating them.

Also, the discussion will explore how women today are shaping industries, leading businesses, and redefining success on their own terms.

The event will feature an inspiring lineup of speakers, including entrepreneur and founder of ORÍKÌ Group, Joycee Awosika; media personality & entrepreneur, Tomike Adeoye; entrepreneur and founder of Fine Funky, Olufunke Davies; and award-winning Broadcaster, Ayo Mario-Ese.

The conversation will be hosted by media personality and actor, Tobi Bakre.Panelists’ will share their personal journeys and perspectives on navigating professional spaces, building resilient businesses, embracing authenticity and redefining leadership as women in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Speaking ahead of the event, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, explained that the special edition of the Business Series reflects the bank’s firm commitment to supporting women for the critical roles they play in driving economic growth and innovation across Africa.

She said, “The modern African woman is evolving in remarkable ways. She is bold, visionary, and intentional about the spaces she occupies.

“Through this edition of the UBA Business Series, we want to celebrate women while also creating a platform where meaningful conversations around leadership, ambition and opportunity can take place,” she said.

The quarterly UBA Business Series has become a key knowledge-sharing platform designed to equip entrepreneurs, professionals and business leaders with insights, tools and strategies needed to grow sustainable enterprises as well as navigate the evolving business landscape.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

AfDB, partners move to accelerate universal electrification efforts

Editor

Fidelity Bank funds construction of Nigeria’s first privately built onshore oil export facility in 50 years

Peter Anayo

AfDB: Adesina’s legacy source of pride for Africa —Okonjo-Iweala

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO