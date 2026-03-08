SPE Nigeria to chart path beyond 3 million bpd at OLEF 2026

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council has announced that the 2026 Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (OLEF) will take place on April 9, 2026, at the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) Tower in Abuja. The forum will bring together regulators, operators, policymakers, investors, and industry professionals to discuss practical strategies for strengthening Nigeria’s energy sector and increasing oil production.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Engr. Francis Nwaochei, FNSE, Chairman of the SPE Nigeria Council, said Nigeria must move beyond traditional production models and adopt technology-driven operations supported by disciplined investment and clear policy frameworks.

“Nigeria can reach and surpass three million barrels per day, but the era of easy production is over,” Nwaochei said.

“Progress will depend on innovation, digitalization, efficient capital deployment, and a regulatory environment that supports intelligent operations and asset optimization,” he added.

The theme of OLEF 2026 is “Beyond the Three Million Barrels Target: Harmonizing Digitalization, Capital and Policy Frameworks for Intelligent Operations and Asset Optimization.” The forum will focus on aligning technology, financing, and regulatory policy to unlock Nigeria’s full production potential.

Despite recent improvements, Nigeria’s crude oil output remains below capacity, with implications for government revenue, foreign exchange stability, and economic confidence. Nwaochei noted that stronger production is critical to fiscal stability, domestic refining growth, gas development for power and industry, and Nigeria’s role as a reliable global energy supplier.

Discussions will also address how to maximize existing assets through improved field management, revitalization of idle wellbores, and new field development, while strengthening indigenous operators through better access to financing, technology partnerships, and digital capabilities.

The Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum remains one of Nigeria’s leading platforms for policy dialogue and thought leadership in the energy industry. It was established in honor of Nigeria’s first commercial oil discovery in Oloibiri, Bayelsa State.

OLEF 2026 edition is designed as a working forum aimed at generating practical recommendations to inform regulatory reform, investment decisions, and national energy planning