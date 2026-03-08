Polaris Bank Celebrates 2026 Int’l Women’s Day, Reaffirms Commitment to Empowering Women

Polaris Bank has joined the global community in celebrating International Women’s Day 2026, reaffirming its commitment to promoting gender equality, empowering women, and supporting initiatives that foster inclusive growth across society.

International Women’s Day, celebrated annually on March 8, provides an opportunity to recognize the achievements of women across all sectors while highlighting the need to accelerate action towards gender equality. At Polaris Bank, the day serves as a reminder of the vital role women play in driving economic growth, innovation, and community development.

Speaking in commemoration of the day, the Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank, Kayode Lawal, emphasized the Bank’s commitment to creating an enabling environment where women can thrive professionally and financially.

“Polaris Bank remains dedicated to fostering a culture of inclusion, opportunity, and empowerment for women. From supporting female entrepreneurs to ensuring equal opportunities within our workforce, we believe empowering women is not only the right thing to do but also a key driver of sustainable development,” the CEO stated.

Over the years, Polaris Bank has implemented several initiatives aimed at supporting women-led businesses, promoting financial inclusion, and strengthening leadership opportunities for women within the organization. These efforts align with the Bank’s broader commitment to sustainable development and inclusive economic growth.

As part of this year’s celebration, the Bank will spotlight inspiring stories of hope from women across the community, within its workforce and customer base, while encouraging meaningful conversations around leadership, financial empowerment, and gender equity.

Polaris Bank continues to champion initiatives that create opportunities for women to succeed, recognizing that empowering women ultimately leads to stronger families, thriving communities, and a more resilient economy.