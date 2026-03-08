32.9 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

Peter Obi donates ₦60m to two Universities to support education

by Peter Anayo0110

A presidential hopeful of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi, has donated a total of ₦60 million to two Nigerian universities in support of educational development and youth empowerment within the last few days.

Obi disclosed that he recently visited Dominican University Ibadan, where he donated ₦30 million to support the institution’s educational programmes and growth.

Continuing the initiative, Obi said he visited Peter University Achina in Achina/Onneh, Anambra State, on March 6, where he donated another ₦30 million to aid the university’s academic development.

According to him, education remains one of the most enduring investments any society can make, noting that it not only transforms individual lives but also strengthens communities and prepares nations for future challenges.

He stated that whenever the opportunity presents itself, he considers it a privilege to support institutions dedicated to learning, character formation, and service to humanity.

Obi added that his visits to the universities were not merely ceremonial but an affirmation of his belief that universities should remain places where young people are inspired to dream beyond their immediate circumstances and see themselves as citizens capable of contributing to national development.

The donations reflect Obi’s continued advocacy for greater investment in education as a pathway to national progress and social transformation.

 

