Oguntala rallies girls to lead Nigeria’s STEM future

The First female president of the Nigerian Society of Engineers has called for the inclusion and opportunity of young females, as girls from Supreme Educational Foundation School, Magodo mark global science day in Lagos. The Young girls were encouraged to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) as industry leaders gathered to celebrate International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

The event was organised by Yes I Believe Academy in collaboration with United Nations Nigeria, featured a keynote address by Margaret Aina Oguntala, the immediate past president and first female president of the Nigerian Society of Engineers.

Speaking to a hall filled with students and educators at S, Oguntala stressed that the future of innovation depends on creating opportunities for women and girls to participate fully in science and engineering.

She emphasized that inclusion, belief, and access to opportunities are essential to unlocking the potential of young girls interested in STEM careers.

“Innovation must be inclusive,” Oguntala said, noting that young girls represent the next generation of scientists, engineers, and technology leaders who will shape the future.

The programme also attracted key figures in the engineering community, including the Vice President of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, Laolu Adedapo-Aisida, who attended alongside executives of the group’s Lagos chapter and other industry leaders.

Participants described the gathering as both inspiring and empowering for the young girls present, many of whom had the opportunity to interact with accomplished female professionals in engineering and technology.

Organisers said the event was designed to encourage girls to see themselves as future innovators and leaders in STEM fields, while also reinforcing the importance of mentorship and support systems that enable young women to thrive in traditionally male-dominated professions.

The celebration formed part of global efforts to promote gender equality in science and engineering, while inspiring a new generation of female innovators across Nigeria.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2