Obi vows to challenge newly passed 2026 electoral act as he flags off membership mobilisation, registration

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has vowed to challenge the newly passed 2026 Electoral Act in court.

Speaking on Saturday in Awka during the flag-off of the membership mobilisation, registration and revalidation exercise of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state, Obi stressed that the act was deliberately designed to manipulate the outcome of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, the provisions of the new law were skewed in a manner that could facilitate electoral manipulation.

He said, :”All the laws being hurriedly churned out now are simply aimed at enabling them to snatch the 2027 presidential election and run away with it..But this time, we will catch them.”

The former Anambra Governor who used the occasion to warn the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against interfering in the internal affairs of political parties noted that a referee does not determine the rules.

He added, “A referee does not determine the rules, choices or line-up of players in teams or clubs.

We urge the electoral body to remain neutral and concentrate on its constitutional role of conducting credible elections.”

While calling on members and supporters of the ADC across the state to register at their respective wards, the presidential hopeful enjoined them to work towards mobilising others to join the party, saying, “Go to your wards and register. Be fishers of men.”

Earlier in his speech, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Ben Ndi Obi, said the ADC would provide a platform where no member would be oppressed.

He explained that the immediate goal of the party was to ensure Obi’s electoral victory.

Obi further urged party faithfuls in the state to unite and work together, adding that Anambra must once again demonstrate why it is regarded as the “Light of the Nation.”

On his part, the Chairman of the ADC Registration Committee in Anambra State, Ben Nwosu, described the registration drive as a “task force operation” aimed at strengthening the party’s grassroots presence.

He said that the first tranche of membership cards would be distributed across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Also, the Governorship candidate of the ADC in the November 8,2025 Anambra Governorship poll, John Nwosu, described the event as the beginning of Obi’s journey to Aso Rock.

He said, “This is a day of joy. The journey of Obi as president begins today.

“I urge members to close ranks and avoid internal divisions.

Failure to deliver victory in the coming elections would amount to a wasted opportunity.”

In his speech, Senator Victor Umeh described the occasion as historic, coming shortly after the ADC great declaration in Enugu on December 31,2025.

Umeh said Obi would formally register as a member of the ADC later in the day, even as he reaffirmed the party’s commitment to supporting his presidential ambition to the later.

