NIA trains underwriters on NIIRA 2025 sections, Compulsory Container Insurance.

by Kelvin Egerue

 

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) recently kicked started a two-day workshop on Compulsory Container Insurance emphasizing section 203 of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Act (NIIRA 2025)

 

The Director General of the NIA, Mrs. Bola Odukale, in an opening remark, emphasized the critical role of insurance in national development.

Mrs. Odukale noted that a well-regulated and legally backed insurance industry is vital to economic growth, investor confidence, and public protection.

She urged participants to actively engage in the sessions, noting that the knowledge gained will not only strengthen professional capacity but also enhance effective implementation of compulsory insurance provisions for the overall benefit of the economy.

No fewer than 40 underwriters of container insurance attended the workshop at the Insurers House, Victoria Island, in Lagos.

Facilitators at the training are namely : Mrs. Margaret Ogbonnah, Director, Nigerian Shippers Council, Mr. Soji Oni, Controller 1 Technical at NIA and Mr. Owolabi Longe, CEO, Ironlink Communications, among others.

