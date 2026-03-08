Mrs. Priscilla Otti gives widow a furnished 3-bedroom apartment in Abia

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

Residents of Ukome Community in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State have showered encomiums on the wife of the Governor of Abia State, Mrs. Priscilla Chidinma Otti, for donating a fully furnished three-bedroom apartment to a widow, Mama Mercy Anosike.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Mrs. Otti described Mrs. Anosike’s story as one of remarkable strength and resilience.

According to her, Mama Anosike lost her children and was left alone, yet despite the painful challenges she faced, she has continued to remain a beacon of hope within her community.

Mrs. Otti, who was represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr. Maureen Ahukwa, explained that when Governor Alex Otti heard about the difficult living conditions of Mrs. Anosike, he immediately directed that she be moved out of her dilapidated home and provided with a new, comfortable residence.

She noted that through her office, support has continued to reach widows and other vulnerable persons across the state, giving them a renewed sense of belonging and care.

“This house is a testament to our commitment and a tangible expression of our efforts to empower women and support vulnerable groups in Abia State,” she said.

In her remarks, the Deputy Mayor of Umuahia North Local Government Area, Mrs. Chinwe Odoemelam, commended the wife of the Governor for her compassion and dedication to the welfare of vulnerable members of society.

She also called on the community to reciprocate the gesture by supporting the administration of Governor Alex Otti, while appealing to the government to consider addressing some of the community’s challenges, particularly in the area of road construction.

In an emotional response, the beneficiary, Mama Mercy Anosike, expressed deep gratitude, saying the gesture feels like a dream.

She praised Governor Otti for promoting inclusive governance and remembering the less privileged in society.