IWD: WACOL launches fundraising for accommodation of vulnerable women, treats 82,000 cases of GBV

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Women Aid Collective (WACOL) says it has launched fundraising for sanctuary accommodation for the vulnerable even as the organisation treated 82,000 cases of Gender Based Violence in the country.

The Founding Director, WACOL, Prof. Joy Ezeilo (SAN), disclosed this at a 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD) Press Briefing held in Enugu.

The theme for the 2026 IWD is “Rights, Justice, Action, For all Women and Girls,” and the campaign slogan for WACOL fundraising is, “Give to Gain”.

Ezeilo said that the 2026 IWD, to be held on Sunday, March 8, remained a call for action; thus, moving beyond rhetoric and towards concrete action for women and girls both on justice, protection and empowerment.

According to her, we are compelled to confront the heartbreaking truth that some of our nation’s heroes and women are being tragically betrayed by the very systems they trusted; as women and girls getting justice remains difficult.

She said, “For over 28 years, WACOL has handled more than 82,000 cases of violence against women and girls.

“Today, we shine a spotlight on two harrowing cases, one of institutional neglect and another on predatory abuse that demand immediate and decisive intervention.

“Lets start with the painful case of Officer Grace Ohiaeri—a woman who spent nearly three decades as a victim of the institution she swore to serve.

“In 1998, Officer Grace Ohiaeri performed a heroic act, disarming a dangerous criminal to protect Nigerian citizens.

Her reward was not a commendation, but malice and institutional cruelty.”

Ezeilo noted that within 28 years of silence and suffering: her salary was abruptly stopped in 1998 without a just cause and this was ongoing even while she was technically still in service.

“Now, elderly and frail, the Police Force is evicting her from her official quarters because of proposed “renovations,” leaving a national hero with absolutely nowhere to go.

“This is a national disgrace. In the spirit of IWD 2026, WACOL officially petitions the highest authorities to restore her dignity and her future.

“We, therefore, call on the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, and the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, CP Bitrus Giwa, to take immediate action:

“Pay Officer Grace her full salary arrears for the past 28 years and promote Officer Grace to her appropriate rank and grant her an honorable retirement,” she said.

Ezeilo said that the second case remained that of Miss Faith Odoh and her four children under extreme poverty, which left her family vulnerable and preyed upon by the worst in our society.

“Odoh’s 12-year-old daughter was systematically abused by five different men.

The final predator was a man who abused the power given to him as a pastor and Neighborhood Watch Chairman—the very person providing their “free” shelter.

“While WACOL has ensured the suspect is awaiting trial, this family is now being evicted.

These traumatised children are out of school and in desperate need of a safe sanctuary to begin healing.

“This is where our “Give to Gain” Campaign steps in. Our action today is about providing concrete solutions for these two women who represent the victims of institutional neglect and societal cruelty across Nigeria.

“We call on the public, corporate organisations, and all people of conscience to join us in an urgent fundraising drive to secure permanent and safe accommodation for the vulnerable,” she said.