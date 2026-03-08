IWD 2026: WEOG urges investment in local science capacity to drive national development

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

The Women in Energy, Oil and Gas (WEOG), Delta Chapter, has emphasised that strengthening local capacity in science and technology is critical to reducing dependence on foreign technologies and promoting sustainable national development.

The group made this assertion at the weekend during a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) advocacy outreach to students of Ogbe Secondary School, Effurun, in Delta State.

The programme was organised in collaboration with Women in Chemistry (WIC), Chemical Society of Nigeria (CSN), Delta Chapter, as part of activities marking the 2026 International Women’s Day celebration.

Both delegations were led by the Chairperson of WEOG Delta Chapter, Dr Sarah Nwinee.

The outreach was designed to inspire students to pursue careers in STEM fields while promoting academic discipline and encouraging interest in science-based professions.

Organisers explained that the advocacy visit formed the first segment of the group’s 2026 International Women’s Day activities and was aimed at directly engaging students and stimulating their interest in careers capable of contributing to national development.

During an interactive session with the students, members of WEOG and WIC stressed the importance of discipline, consistency, focus and respect as essential values for academic success and long-term career growth.

The students were also encouraged to develop a keen interest in STEM-related subjects, which the speakers described as vital drivers of innovation, technological advancement and industrial development.

Speaking at the session, Dr Nwinee highlighted the urgent need for young innovators capable of developing home-grown solutions to Nigeria’s technological and industrial challenges.

“Strengthening local capacity in science and technology is essential for reducing dependence on foreign technologies and for advancing sustainable national development,” she said.

Also addressing the students, the Coordinator of Women in Chemistry, CSN Delta Chapter, Dr Christiana Ogwuche, urged them to remain dedicated to their studies and cultivate curiosity in scientific inquiry.

She encouraged the students to see themselves as future contributors to Nigeria’s development in science, energy and technology.

Following the interactive engagement, members of the delegation toured the school’s science laboratories and observed the need for improved infrastructure to enhance the teaching and learning environment for science education.

The team noted that strengthening laboratory facilities is crucial for helping students develop practical scientific skills, experimentation capabilities and problem-solving abilities necessary for building a strong pipeline of future scientists and engineers.

The outreach also provided students with the opportunity to interact with professionals from diverse science and energy backgrounds, offering valuable insight into potential career pathways in the sciences.

Meanwhile, during an interactive webinar moderated by Dr Ebinimi Nickson Boms of the Department of Petroleum Engineering, Petroleum Training Institute, the National President of WEOG, Mrs Tolu Longe, encouraged women to support and mentor younger generations.

“As women, our legacies and success will be greatly celebrated if we each mentor and sponsor at least five young people, whether male or female.

The world will be a better place because those young people will in turn mentor others and have a clearer roadmap to navigate life,” she said.

Speaking on the 2026 International Women’s Day theme, “Give to Gain: Rethinking Growth Through Giving,” Dr Nwinee described it as a call for increased generosity, solidarity and collaboration among women.

According to her, supporting women’s advancement through mentorship, knowledge sharing, advocacy and the provision of resources will help build a more inclusive and supportive society.

Also speaking during a fireside chat at the webinar, the President of the Global Innovation Institute (GINI), Engineer Betty Ugona, urged women to contribute positively in whatever capacity they find themselves.

She explained that the principle of “give to gain” encourages the sharing of knowledge, which expands collective intelligence and fosters sustainable innovation.

“When we women give, we do not shrink; rather, we expand,” she said, urging participants to empower and support others.

