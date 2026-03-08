House of Reps pass vote of confidence on NDPHC management

.After inspection of Alaoji Power Plant

Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Power have passed a vote of confidence on the management of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) following a detailed inspection of the Alaoji Power Plant and an extensive briefing on the ongoing upgrade of the facility.

The lawmakers gave the endorsement during an oversight visit to the Alaoji Power Plant, where they carried out an on-the-spot assessment of the plant and evaluated the level of progress on the ongoing project to convert the facility from Open Cycle to Combined Cycle operations.

The oversight delegation was led by the Chairman of the House Committee on Power, Rt. Hon. Victor Nwokolo, who was accompanied by other members of the committee.

The visit formed part of the National Assembly’s constitutional mandate to monitor projects within the power sector and ensure that government investments are delivering the expected results for Nigerians.

During the visit, the lawmakers held an interactive engagement with the management of NDPHC led by the Managing Director, Engr. Jennifer Adighije, where they were provided with comprehensive updates on the status of the Alaoji Power Plant as well as activities currently being carried out by the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor handling the conversion project.

The NDPHC management team used the opportunity to explain the technical scope of the upgrade project, which is designed to transform the plant from a simple open-cycle gas turbine operation into a more efficient combined-cycle system. The combined-cycle configuration is expected to significantly increase the power output of the plant by utilizing exhaust heat from the gas turbines to generate additional electricity through steam turbines.

Members of the House Committee also inspected various sections of the power facility to observe the progress of work on site and to interact with project engineers and other technical personnel involved in the execution of the project.

The engagement was described by both parties as productive and insightful, as it provided the lawmakers with firsthand information on the challenges, milestones, and ongoing activities associated with the project.

Speaking during the visit, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NDPHC, Engr. Jennifer Adighije, thanked the House Committee members and reaffirmed the company’s strong commitment to the successful completion of the project within the stipulated time. She emphasized that the NDPHC was fully committed to strengthening Nigeria’s power generation capacity through the effective implementation of projects under the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP).

According to her, the management of NDPHC will continue to provide the necessary technical, operational and administrative support required by the EPC contractor to ensure smooth project execution and to prevent any further delays that could affect the delivery timeline.

She also highlighted the strategic importance of the Alaoji Power Plant within Nigeria’s electricity generation landscape, noting that the successful conversion of the plant to a combined-cycle facility would significantly improve operational efficiency, optimize gas utilization, and contribute to increased electricity generation for the national grid.

The MD/CEO stressed that the company was focused on delivering projects that would enhance power reliability, support economic growth and improve electricity supply across the country.

Following the detailed briefing and inspection of the facility, members of the House Committee on Power expressed satisfaction with the level of information provided by the management of NDPHC as well as the progress observed on site.

In recognition of the efforts of the management team and the transparency demonstrated during the engagement, the lawmakers passed a vote of confidence on the leadership and management of NDPHC.

The committee members commended the management for its commitment to advancing key power infrastructure projects and acknowledged the importance of the Alaoji upgrade project in strengthening Nigeria’s power generation capacity.

The lawmakers, however, emphasized the need for strict project monitoring and enhanced accountability to ensure the timely completion of the project.

To this end, the committee directed the EPC contractor handling the project to provide daily updates on project activities to the management of NDPHC.

According to the lawmakers, such regular updates would enable closer monitoring of progress, improve coordination among stakeholders, and help to quickly address any operational challenges that may arise during the execution phase.

They further restated the importance of maintaining momentum on the project in order to ensure that the expected benefits of the combined-cycle upgrade were realized within the planned timeframe.

The lawmakers also reaffirmed the commitment of the National Assembly to supporting initiatives aimed at improving Nigeria’s electricity infrastructure, noting that reliable power supply remained critical to national development, industrial growth, and improved living standards for citizens.

The Alaoji Power Plant is one of the major generation assets under the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP), a federal government initiative established to rapidly expand the country’s electricity generation and transmission capacity.

When fully upgraded to combined-cycle operations, the plant is expected to generate additional megawatts of electricity by maximizing the energy potential of the gas turbines already installed at the facility.

Industry experts have noted that combined-cycle technology significantly improves fuel efficiency while reducing operational costs, making it one of the most effective methods of increasing electricity output from existing gas-fired power plants.

The ongoing project, therefore, represents a critical step toward optimizing Nigeria’s power generation assets and addressing the persistent electricity supply challenges facing the country.

With the vote of confidence passed by the House of Representatives Committee on Power, stakeholders believe that the continued collaboration between policymakers, project contractors and NDPHC management will further accelerate progress on the project and contribute to the broader goal of improving electricity supply across Nigeria.