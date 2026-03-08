Gov Otti reaffirms his administration’s commitment to establishing safety commission in Abia

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to establishing the Abia State Safety Commission to ensure effective regulation of safety standards across homes, offices, markets, and industries in the State.

Governor Otti made this disclosure in his office in Umuahia when he received members of the Federal House of Representatives Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations, led by its Chairman, Hon. David Idris Zakarias.

The Governor revealed that Abia State has already commenced the process of establishing the Commission, explaining that the policy has received State Executive Council approval and is awaiting legislative action for full implementation.

He emphasized that beyond setting up the Commission, public reorientation on safety consciousness is crucial to prevent disasters and protect lives and property.

“What I find even more important is the reorientation of our people, letting them understand that some of their practices, especially in markets and workshops, expose them to risks rather than protect them.

“In some markets, you see dark-line electrical wires and combustible materials kept unsafely.

We must continue to educate our people and ensure fire extinguishers are available,” Governor Otti stated.

Continuing Gov. Otti said, “Safety is all – encompassing, it’s not just about fire, though fire is the most frequent emergency here”

The Governor promised to ensure that his administration’s safety policy initiative is properly legislated, so that future administrations can build on it and not discard it when he leaves office.

The State Chief Executive noted that Abia already operates over 10 fire trucks and expressed his government’s determination to deploy fire fighting machines across all local government areas of the State.

While commending the Committee’s efforts, the Governor urged them to encourage other States to work towards establishing safety commissions as Abia has already queued in.

“This is a good initiative, and you should get other States to adopt it,” the Governor added.

The Governor further stated that the focus is not on revenue generation but on safety and protection of lives and investments.

Earlier, Hon. David Idris Zakarias explained that the Committee’s visit was to propose the establishment of the Abia State Safety Commission (ASSC), noting that only Lagos State currently has it.

“We have observed that non-compliance with safety standards has negatively affected lives and businesses in Nigeria.

Given the pace of industrial growth in Abia, there is a compelling need for a safety commission to protect citizens and investments,” Hon. Zakarias stated.

Also speaking, Dr. Iwu Finian, the Health and Safety Consultant to the Committee, commended Governor Otti’s transformative leadership, citing Abia’s expanding investments in manufacturing, construction, oil services, and agro-processing sectors.

He noted that the absence of a dedicated safety regulatory body exposes the public to health and legal risks while limiting potential revenue opportunities.

In attendance were the Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Philemon Asonye Ogbonna; the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Legal Matters, Barr. Cleopatra Ubani.

